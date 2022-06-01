ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPS counselor under investigation after saying no transgender students will transition under her watch

By Rory Linnane, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Marissa Darlingh, a school counselor at Milwaukee Public Schools' Allen-Field Elementary, is under investigation but still working, she said last week, after making incendiary comments against transgender people at an April rally.

The state Department of Public Instruction is investigating whether there are grounds to revoke her educator license, according to Darlingh’s attorneys from the conservative law firm, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL).

At an April 23 anti-trans rally in Madison, Darlingh walked up to a microphone outside the Capitol, introduced herself by name and occupation, and drew cheers from the crowd as she derided transgender people, according to video from the event.

“Not a single one of my students, under my (expletive) watch, will ever, ever transition socially and sure as hell not medically,” she said. “Absolutely not.”

She went on to say, “(Expletive) transgenderism. (Expletive) it.”

In a Journal Sentinel interview, Darlingh said she was still working and MPS had not threatened her job. She said she stood by her comments at the rally, saying she would not use names or pronouns self-identified by transgender or non-binary students.

MPS spokesman Earl Arms said he couldn't comment on whether Darlingh was being investigated internally and could only confirm that she is currently a district employee. MPS administrators declined an interview request, but Arms provided a statement:

"The district’s work continues of building a welcoming and inclusive culture that embraces and respects all students, staff, and families."

Darlingh's remarks come as Republican lawmakers are hawking bills that would affect  transgender students in Wisconsin and around the country . They would curtail sports participation, access to gender-affirming health care, and the ability of students to identify their own names and pronouns.

Such bills have been called dangerous by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Brian Juchems, co-executive director for GSAFE, an organization that provides training for Wisconsin educators to support LGBTQ+ students, said it's unusual to see a school counselor who isn't supportive of transgender students.

"School counselors, along with school social workers and school psychologists, are often the anchor adults, the lifeline for students, especially trans and non-binary students," Juchems said. "Most school counselors that I've worked with are often the people leading the charge to make sure schools are safe and affirming."

According to state survey data from 2019, about 1% of Wisconsin high school students said they were transgender. In the most recent local results published by MPS in 2018, about 2% of students identified as transgender and another 1% chose the "other" category.

It sends a signal to be 'unkind'

According to a letter from DPI to Darlingh on April 29, shared by WILL, a community member reported Darlingh's remarks, and the department is working to determine whether there is probable cause to pursue revoking her license based on "immoral conduct."

Under state statute , immoral conduct is defined as endangering the "health, safety, welfare, or education of any pupil."

Darlingh's attorneys from WILL are arguing that her comments were protected as free speech under the First Amendment. They have threatened to sue DPI in federal court if it seeks to revoke her license.

DPI spokesman Chris Bucher said he couldn't comment on the specific investigation. He said the agency has completed more than 200 investigations of educator misconduct since 2019, with nearly all being the result of immoral conduct allegations.

Juchems said Darlingh's remarks were harmful to students in her school.

"It sends a signal to not only students, but families, who might be looking for the school to provide support to their kiddos, that they're not welcome in her office, that they're seen as less-than," he said.

Her comments could also set an example, Juchems said.

"It sends a message to students that they don't have to be kind to their fellow classmates," he said. "It gives permission for other students or other adults to be particularly unkind and disrespectful."

Darlingh said she has worked with trans and non-binary students, including a small number in her time with MPS.

Asked if she has used those students' self-identified names and pronouns, Darlingh said there "haven't been a lot of cases" where she has had to refer to them in the third person. If she did have to refer to them, she said she would not use their self-identified names or pronouns.

She said students have not come to talk with her about their identities or transitions. If they did, she said, she would direct them to their families and would follow a family's wishes for their child's transition, name and pronouns.

Under MPS policy , staff are expected to support students in "whatever level of transition they may choose to undergo." It is "not acceptable" for staff to intentionally refuse to respect someone's name, the policy states, and such behavior could be considered discrimination, harassment or bullying.

Research has found that transgender students have a lower risk of suicidality when they attend schools with an anti-bullying policy and when they feel there is a school staff member they can talk to about a problem, the CDC reported .

If DPI finds probable cause of immoral conduct, Darlingh will be able to request a hearing to contest the allegations. If it does not find probable cause, the investigation will be closed.

Resources

For anyone who may encounter school staff who are not respecting students' transitions, Juchems said he often encourages people to start with a conversation and education.

When that isn't possible or preferable, Juchems said there are legal options, and many districts have their own nondiscrimination policies protecting transgender students.

Students can start by making a discrimination complaint with their school, Juchems said, and can receive assistance from organizations like GSAFE and the American Civil Liberties Union .

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane .

Comments / 39

liberals = borderlinepersonalitydisorder
3d ago

She is the counselor of elementary kids. I agree with her. They can dress however they want, but they are not able to make the decision to change their body. WTH we don’t want 18 year olds to buy guns, but an elementary child can make a de vision to change their biological gender?

Reply(9)
36
Jean Werner
3d ago

Well good for her. Someone finally taking a stand and telling it like it is. Enough over this crap in our school systems. When they are out of school they can be anything that want. In school you are either a boy or girl. Amen

Reply
18
Farmgrl58
3d ago

A person is no longer able to voice his or her opinion on any liberal minded opinion/ belief these days. If the DPI / MPS fires her over herdu comments they are revoking her freedom of speech .Will all professionals be at risk of having their licenses revoked if they voice a opinion contrary to liberal beliefs?

Reply(4)
14
