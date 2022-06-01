Milwaukee's LGBTQ history showcased in a new app launching just in time for Pride Month

There is a new app showcasing local LGBTQ history and it is launching Wednesday, the first day of Pride Month.

Brice Smith had no clue how to build an app but had this idea to create one that would accompany LGBTQ walking tours in Milwaukee.

He announced in March that he was seeking funding for the effort in order to meet his launch goal of June 1. The new group, led by Smith, secured enough funding and is launching the app using the same name as the group — "lgbt milWALKee."

The group received donations from individuals and sponsors including Tool Shed, Lakefront Brewery, GE Healthcare, Rockwell Automation, Vivent Health, VISIT Milwaukee and Bronze Optical.

“We’re so proud to sponsor an app that showcases the history and diversity of our LGBTQ+ community through walking tours. ... there’s no better way to see the city and learn about the people and places that are important to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ past and present,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president & CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

Smith said "the app tells the history of local LGBTQ people, organizations, and events through physical sites, mapped into virtual walking tours."

The app features three self-guided walking tours through the east side, downtown, Third Ward, Westown and Walker's Point neighborhoods, highlighting 25 locations.

Smith said the group hopes to add new sites, including a tour dedicated to Black LGBTQ Milwaukeeans on the north side. "Funding dependent, we definitely have plans for additional tours we'd like to do," he said.

To help fund the group's efforts to create more sites, please visit the group's GoFundMe page .

Among the locations on the app is the site of the former River Queen , 402 N. Water Street.

The River Queen was located in what once was the Cross Keys Hotel, whose claim to fame was that it was where Abraham Lincoln took a bath in 1859. It was one of the first places in the city with running water with a bathtub big enough to fit Lincoln.

Over time the building lost its flare. By 1954, the Milwaukee Journal described the Cross Keys as “simply an old building that has long lost its name and purpose.”

In 1971, the River Queen was opened at the location and immediately set itself apart from the other LGBT bars in town. It was a classier joint, with a massive chandelier.

The bar immediately attracted celebrities including the Milwaukee-area's own Liberace, comedian Milton Berle, and actors Paul Lynde and Carol Channing. The River Queen is considered one of the best-known Milwaukee bars of all-time, according to the research group at "lgbt milWALKee," which has been assisted by the Wisconsin LGBT History Project .

After 127 years at the corner of St. Paul and Water, the building was demolished in 1980 for a parking lot. The land stayed vacant for 25 years.

Now, the site is home to the Milwaukee Public Market (built in 2005) and a location featured on the app.

There will be a small kick-off event for the app on June 9 at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Historic Milwaukee, Inc. and will be held at the Zao MKE Church, 2319 E Kenwood Blvd. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is among the scheduled speakers.

Event organizers are limiting attendance to 90 people, so you must pre-register to attend. The event will also be live streamed at facebook.com/zaomke .

Visit the App Store on an iPhone, or the Google Play Store on an Android and type in "lgbt milWALKee."

