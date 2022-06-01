ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's LGBTQ history showcased in a new app launching just in time for Pride Month

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pATn0_0fwlxsDM00

There is a new app showcasing local LGBTQ history and it is launching Wednesday, the first day of Pride Month.

Brice Smith had no clue how to build an app but had this idea to create one that would accompany LGBTQ walking tours in Milwaukee.

He announced in March that he was seeking funding for the effort in order to meet his launch goal of June 1. The new group, led by Smith, secured enough funding and is launching the app using the same name as the group — "lgbt milWALKee."

The group received donations from individuals and sponsors including Tool Shed, Lakefront Brewery, GE Healthcare, Rockwell Automation, Vivent Health, VISIT Milwaukee and Bronze Optical.

“We’re so proud to sponsor an app that showcases the history and diversity of our LGBTQ+ community through walking tours. ... there’s no better way to see the city and learn about the people and places that are important to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ past and present,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president & CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grgws_0fwlxsDM00

Smith said "the app tells the history of local LGBTQ people, organizations, and events through physical sites, mapped into virtual walking tours."

The app features three self-guided walking tours through the east side, downtown, Third Ward, Westown and Walker's Point neighborhoods, highlighting 25 locations.

Smith said the group hopes to add new sites, including a tour dedicated to Black LGBTQ Milwaukeeans on the north side. "Funding dependent, we definitely have plans for additional tours we'd like to do," he said.

To help fund the group's efforts to create more sites, please visit the group's GoFundMe page .

Among the locations on the app is the site of the former River Queen , 402 N. Water Street.

The River Queen was located in what once was the Cross Keys Hotel, whose claim to fame was that it was where Abraham Lincoln took a bath in 1859. It was one of the first places in the city with running water with a bathtub big enough to fit Lincoln.

Over time the building lost its flare. By 1954, the Milwaukee Journal described the Cross Keys as “simply an old building that has long lost its name and purpose.”

In 1971, the River Queen was opened at the location and immediately set itself apart from the other LGBT bars in town. It was a classier joint, with a massive chandelier.

The bar immediately attracted celebrities including the Milwaukee-area's own Liberace, comedian Milton Berle, and actors Paul Lynde and Carol Channing. The River Queen is considered one of the best-known Milwaukee bars of all-time, according to the research group at "lgbt milWALKee," which has been assisted by the Wisconsin LGBT History Project .

After 127 years at the corner of St. Paul and Water, the building was demolished in 1980 for a parking lot. The land stayed vacant for 25 years.

Now, the site is home to the Milwaukee Public Market (built in 2005) and a location featured on the app.

There will be a small kick-off event for the app on June 9 at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Historic Milwaukee, Inc. and will be held at the Zao MKE Church, 2319 E Kenwood Blvd. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is among the scheduled speakers.

Event organizers are limiting attendance to 90 people, so you must pre-register to attend. The event will also be live streamed at facebook.com/zaomke .

Visit the App Store on an iPhone, or the Google Play Store on an Android and type in "lgbt milWALKee."

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's LGBTQ history showcased in a new app launching just in time for Pride Month

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Carol Channing
Person
Paul Lynde
Person
Liberace
Person
Milton Berle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy