Atlanta, GA

Man found safe after disappearing from Atlanta airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sa9nw_0fwluoXN00

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Mr. Hill was found safe in Chamblee.

ORIGINAL STORY

Georgia deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Gordon County man.

Ernest Harold Hill, 53, disappeared sometime Saturday in Atlanta.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Hill drove from Calhoun to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport to drop his father off for a flight to Arkansas.

Deputies say the 53-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Hill’s car had also been towed from the airport Saturday.

No description has been provided of what Hill was last seen wearing.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information on Hill to contact detectives at 706-879-5469 or the Gordon County 911 Center at 706-629-0911.

