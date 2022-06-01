ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany says it will send heavy weapons to Ukraine, after criticism for holding back in line with Putin's aims

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emRZd_0fwluaBD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmNSM_0fwluaBD00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on June 1, 2022.

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Germany said Tuesday it will send heavy weapons to Ukraine, after criticism for its slow supply.
  • Leaked documents found that Germany had sent hardly any supplies to Ukraine since March 30.
  • Vladimir Putin has pressured countries like Germany to limit their help for Ukraine.

Germany said Tuesday that it will send heavy weapons to Ukraine, following criticism that it was holding back arms in apparent deference to Vladimir Putin.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany stepped up its commitment to NATO — pledging to meet the suggested threshold of 2% of spending on defense — but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has since been accused of inaction.

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz accused Scholz of "dithering and timidity" last month.

Speaking to Germany's parliament Wednesday, Scholz scrambled to defend his government's record, and said Germany would send Ukraine IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems.

Scholz also said Germany had sent plenty of equipment to Ukraine, listing 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 hand grenades, and than 5,000 anti-tank mines.

However, leaked documents published Tuesday by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Tuesday showed that Germany has sent only two deliveries of weapons to Ukraine since March 30.

The documents also show that Ukraine asked Germany for Harpoon anti-ship missiles, but Germany did not grant the request, Welt am Sonntag reported. (Welt and Insider share a parent company, Axel Springer.)

The slowdown came as Russian was pressuring Ukraine's allies not to send it powerful military equipment.

In a call on Saturday, Putin warned Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron against sending arms to Ukraine, saying it would risk "further destabilization of the situation."

In recent weeks, Ukraine has begged the West to supply it with stronger gear, such as long-range missile systems, so it can continue its efforts to drive Russian forces out of the country.

In a statement Tuesday night , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Everyone at all levels must now be lobbyists for the supply of modern heavy weapons and modern artillery to our state. All those systems that can really speed up the victory of Ukraine."

Experts recently told Insider that the current state of Russia's invasion is about to freeze, with the front lines staying more fixed and combat becoming more attritional, meaning long range weapons will become more important.

President Joe Biden said Monday that the US would not supply Ukraine with long range missile systems capable of reaching Russian territory.

However, in an op-ed for The New York Times published Tuesday, Biden wrote that the US will send Ukraine a number of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which have a a range of 48 miles.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedrich Merz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Axel Springer
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Nato#Getty Images Germany#The Welt Am Sonntag
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

516K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy