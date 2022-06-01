ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC stresses safety as summer hiking season begins

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cZYG_0fwls3P100

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — As the summer season begins, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging residents to focus on safety.

The department is advising residents to be prepared before leaving the house, and shared a list of supplies residents should consider bringing with them on their outdoor excursions. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos stressed the importance of safety and being aware of potential dangers when outdoors.

“Recreating safely and responsibly starts with planning ahead before visiting the Adirondacks, Catskills, and any of New York’s wild places,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Preparing for potential dangers and changing weather conditions and knowing your limits before hiking into the backcountry can mean the difference between life and death. To protect yourself and others, I’m encouraging outdoor adventurers to make plans ahead and make smart decisions to prevent accidents before they occur.”

DEC advised residents to wear the proper gear and attire, including sturdy comfortable boots. They also reminded hikers to wear layers even in the summer, choose moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather, and wear light-colored clothing so it is easier to spot ticks.

The department also released a list of ten hiking essentials. They recommended that hikers carry the listed items in a day pack on all hikes to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

DEC: Deer harvest has declined in New York

NAVIGATION

  • Map
  • Compass
  • GPS system
  • Extra batteries

INSULATION/RAIN GEAR

  • Waterproof/windproof jacket
  • Hat
  • Gloves
  • Thermal undergarments (pack extra)
  • Wool socks (pack extra)
  • Goggles – Winter
  • Face mask – Winter

LIGHT

  • Headlamp
  • Flashlight
  • Lanterns
  • Extra batteries
What to know for hiking the Adirondack High Peaks

FIRST AID SUPPLIES

  • Use a pre-made kit or build your own

EMERGENCY KIT

  • Whistle
  • Signal mirror
  • Duct tape
  • Pocket knife/multi-tool, etc.
  • Bright colored cloth

FIRE

  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Lighter
  • Firestarters

NUTRITION

  • Choose high protein and high-calorie items
  • Pack extra food

WATER

  • Pack at least 2 liters per person
  • Carry more than you think you will need
  • Water filtration or purifying system
Events set on Adirondack invasive species fight

SUN and INSECT PROTECTION

  • Sunglasses
  • Sunscreen
  • Hat
  • Bug Repellent
  • Bug Net

EMERGENCY SHELTER

  • Tent
  • Space Blanket
  • Tarp

Additionally, the DEC encouraged hikers to wear a watch or some other version of a time-keeping device with them at all times. The department also suggested traveling with at least one other person and to monitor trail conditions before and during hikes. More hiking safety tips can be found on the DEC website .

