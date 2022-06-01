A Day to Remember: Guilford Commemorates Memorial Day 2022

Adams Middle School and the Witness Stones Project are holding their fourth installation ceremony in Guilford on Friday, June 3 at 9 a.m. on the Guilford Green. The Witness Stones Project started in Guilford in 2017 and since that time the organization has memorialized 10 enslaved persons in Guilford and North Guilford. On June 3, students will share their research and findings about the lives of Cuff, Flora, and Dinah, all held in captivity in Guilford.
Each year, Walsh Intermediate School (WIS) students are asked to describe, in their own words, "What Memorial Day Means to Me." This year, 10 students were recognized for their exceptional answers by the committee of the Captain Thomas Yester 2022 Memorial Day essay contest. On Monday, May 30, contest winner...
By proclamation of the Board of Selectmen, Branford is recognizing national Gun Violence Awareness Day on Thursday, June 2; wearing orange on the day signifies support. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound) By proclamation of the Board of Selectmen (BOS), Branford is recognizing national Gun Violence Awareness Day on Thursday, June...
After a two year absence due to COVID, the East Haven Rotary Club’s annual Anginette Wars fundraising event was held April 29 at East Haven High School, attracting more than 450 people and 32 baking contestants. The fundraiser, which is East Haven Rotary Club’s largest event, resulted in raising $11,000, which will go to the Ben Mazzucco Clothe the Children fund and also enable the club to sponsor a child to Camp Rising Sun, a camp for children who have or have had cancer.
Support is sought to help fill sparse shelves at the Food Pantry of North Branford, with a food collection drive at all town public schools on Friday, June 10. Image Courtesy North Branford Public Schools) In March, North Branford's Town Council, Board of Education and the town's school district collaborated...
Eric Cartier took his grandmother Ann to the Senior Prom at the Guilford Community Center and danced the night away with a host of other seniors and their families. (Photo courtesy of the Guilford Community Center) On May 13, approximately 80 senior citizens came to the Community Center to enjoy...
Lucy Krauchick (right) receives her Employee Recognition Award certificate as well as a gift card from First Selectman Matt Hoey in a May 4 ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Guilford) Executive Assistant to the Police Chief Lucy Krauchick has been named as the recipient of the Guilford Employee...
Max Wu, senior at Daniel Hand High School, is not only the recipient of Daniel Hand’s National Merit Scholarship for 2022, he was among a select group of semifinalists chosen for a U.S. Presidential Scholar, which recognizes outstanding scholars from across the country. Only eight students from Connecticut made it to the semi-final series.
• The following area students were named to the Xavier High School second quarter honor roll:. Centerbrook: Benjamin Rankin, 2023 High Honors, and Quinn Martin, 2025 Honors. Chester: Joseph Lallier, 2022 Honors, and Samuel Matt, 2023 High Honors. Essex: Samuel Rector, 2022 High Honors; Michael McCauley, 2022 Honors; Christopher Dowie,...
The town sign on Route 154 in Deep River that usually welcomes motorists with messages about things like town meetings or Little League sign-ups was found vandalized early on June 1, with a new message stating Trump 2024 and employing racist slurs to say Black and Latino people are bad. The incident has caused uproar in the small community and is being investigated by Connecticut State Police as a hate crime.
