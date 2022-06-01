A Day to Remember: Guilford Commemorates Memorial Day 2022

Adams Middle School and the Witness Stones Project are holding their fourth installation ceremony in Guilford on Friday, June 3 at 9 a.m. on the Guilford Green. The Witness Stones Project started in Guilford in 2017 and since that time the organization has memorialized 10 enslaved persons in Guilford and North Guilford. On June 3, students will share their research and findings about the lives of Cuff, Flora, and Dinah, all held in captivity in Guilford.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO