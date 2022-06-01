A Tale to Tell

• The following North Haven students graduated from the University of Rhode Island during spring 2021 commencement ceremonies: Isabela Dallai, B.S. in communicative disorders; Elizabeth Doran, master of library and information studies; Julia Freeman, magna cum laude, B.A. in elementary education and B.S. in human development and family science; Kayla McInnis, summa cum laude, B.A. in history; Nina Padro, summa cum laude, B.S. in biological science; Jessica Thomas, B.A. in communication studies.
