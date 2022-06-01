A Tale to Tell

The Daytime Gardeners of North Haven recently sponsored a workshop to build birdhouses with a view. (Photo by Sally Brockett) The Daytime Gardeners sponsored a workshop to build birdhouses with a view. A plastic panel on the back of the house allows a view inside the nest area to observe the bird build its nest and care for the young. The bird houses are mounted on the window of the home with suction cups to allow a peek inside. In this case, the house was designed with a small hole specifically for house wrens. The small entrance hole allows the little wren to use the nest box without the intrusion of European house sparrows that will kill the wrens. The bird houses were created as kits that the guests and members assembled to take home.

