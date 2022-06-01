Lewis O'Brien: Huddersfield Town midfielder linked with Premier League move

Everton had to fight tooth and nail to survive relegation in the 2021/22 season, and it was only in the second-to-last round of games that they were able to do that. This last campaign was not one of Toffees’ strongest to be sure, but with that said, the weaknesses of this squad were oftentimes glaring across this season - even with a new boss and fresh tactics. It is telling that Frank Lampard acknowledged that he had to modify his vision to a more pragmatic (aka basic) playing style with the squad he had available to him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO