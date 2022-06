TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mythic Press is offering a shirt to benefit the families of the victims of the St. Francis shooting that took the lives of four people. The store partnered with St. Francis and 918 Crime Stoppers to offer the pink t-shirts. The store says $12 from every shirt sold will go towards the St. Francis Strong fund.

