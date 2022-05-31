ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pennywise Books — A Pacific Beach tradition for more than 40 years

By Regina Elling
pbmonthly.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaok (rhymes with Coke) Davison said he never planned to own a bookstore. Forty years later, he feels fortunate that he has owned Pennywise Books for so many years. Davison was living in Chula Vista with his parents when he heard about a Pacific Beach store for sale. “I...

www.pbmonthly.net

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat in Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista is one of the San Diego metropolitan area’s must-see cities. This is a coastal city, and there are a plethora of things to do. Whether you enjoy outdoor and indoor activities, this destination has something for you. I spent a lot of time in Otay Valley Regional Park, hiking and bicycling.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ACT II CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF RESALE FASHION IN LA MESA

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – One of La Mesa’s hidden gems is located in La Mesa’s downtown village and is known for its affordable and trendy ladies resale clothing. Act II is a family owned and operated business owned by Dolores Buller (photo, left)) and her daughter, Deanne Ross (right).
LA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Used Book#Pacific Beach#Antique Shop#Coke
pbmonthly.net

Between the shelves, the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library houses books, technology and friendships

Today’s libraries are more than just homes for books. Reading, activities, learning and even friendships happen between the bookshelves. With its beautiful setting, unique building and welcoming personnel, the Earl and Birdie Taylor Library in Pacific Beach is essential to those rely on it for everything from internet service to the most recent book releases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
olive92.com

Mark Mathis cruises by opening night of the La Mesa Car Show –

LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa Classic Car Show & Live Music Event kicked off Thursday and it was a revvin’ good time!. This summer tradition features a variety of pre-1974 classis cars, trucks and vans for the community to admire along La Mesa Blvd alongside live music and a DJ every week.
LA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
kusi.com

Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This Is San Diego Sushi Restaurant Rated Best In California

More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pbmonthly.net

This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside is One of the 6 Best Family Fishing Spots in California!

With the summer holidays coming up, many are planning their family vacation. A fishing trip is a great option for spending quality time in nature and developing new skills. To help make the choice easier, FishingBooker released its list of the best California family fishing spots. And Oceanside made the cut!
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Downtown Oceanside’s Mural Site Prep Underway

We are currently prepping the site of Downtown Oceanside’s next public art mural. The fourth mural of our Art that Excites program, yet to be named, depicts a community of local sea life as it resides below the surface of the Pacific Ocean just off our beaches. The final mural name, voted on by the Oceanside community, will be announced at the installation of the mural this summer on the corner of Mission Avenue and Ditmar Street across from the MainStreet Oceanside office in the Oceanside Cultural District. Residents and businesses still have the opportunity to honor a loved one by sponsoring a sea animal or plant starting at $200. Sponsors will be recognized next to the mosaic mural on a plaque, which can feature the name of the donor or the donor’s family, an honoree, a group or a business. See available sponsorships below.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy