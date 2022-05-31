Pennywise Books — A Pacific Beach tradition for more than 40 years

We are currently prepping the site of Downtown Oceanside’s next public art mural. The fourth mural of our Art that Excites program, yet to be named, depicts a community of local sea life as it resides below the surface of the Pacific Ocean just off our beaches. The final mural name, voted on by the Oceanside community, will be announced at the installation of the mural this summer on the corner of Mission Avenue and Ditmar Street across from the MainStreet Oceanside office in the Oceanside Cultural District. Residents and businesses still have the opportunity to honor a loved one by sponsoring a sea animal or plant starting at $200. Sponsors will be recognized next to the mosaic mural on a plaque, which can feature the name of the donor or the donor’s family, an honoree, a group or a business. See available sponsorships below.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO