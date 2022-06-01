ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Heat Ready Schools program aims to keep kids safe on campus

By Iris Hermosillo
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — School may be out for summer break but in some districts, students will be right back in the classrooms by the end of July, just as we’re hitting some of our highest temperatures of the year. Max Villagomez is a first-grader at Paideia Academies in...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

GCU offering new program to address electrician shortage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University is partnering with Tempe-based Rosendin Electric and Maricopa County on a program that will make it easier for high school graduates to become electricians. The pre-apprenticeship pathway will be offered at GCU beginning this fall. The university says thanks to grant funding, the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona schools in legal battle with state over security upgrades

Before mass shootings in Parkland, Florida and Uvalde, Texas, Arizona school districts sued the state over funding for capital projects that could improve security. The 18-page lawsuit was filed in 2017 and is currently making its way through courts. Still, the recent shooting in Texas has highlighted the need for...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Summer discounts in June at Arizona Humane Society campus

PHOENIX — This June marks 20 years since the Arizona Humane Society opened its Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus. In that time, it has adopted out 90,000 pets, at just that location. To celebrate the incredible milestone, AHS is offering discounts on pet adoptions and accessories. That includes:
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Palo Verde, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Turnto10.com

State audit reveals school superintendent received $1.7 million bonus

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cell phones and a big bonus for one educator — all of these topics were discussed during The National Desk's "Waste of the Week" segment with Open the Books' Adam Andrzejewski. Andrzejewski said his organization discovered in Maricopa...
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Protecting yourself during extreme heat

PHOENIX — Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. As the Valley is on the brink of extreme heat, we heard from ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti to get a deeper understanding of what happens to the body when it's exposed to extreme temperatures. Dr. Shad breaks down the...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Heat Illness#School Of Sustainability#The Heat Ready Scorecard#Paideia Academies
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Special Olympics Arizona sends 115 athletes to national competition

PHOENIX — A big sendoff in Phoenix Friday recognized 115 of Arizona's most dedicated and passionate athletes. "The community loves them. Special Olympics Arizona loves them and how hard they have worked," said Special Olympics Arizona's Nick Dinsmore. "It is appreciated." Special Olympics Arizona is headed to Florida to...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thecentersquare.com

Phoenix metro area homes among nation's most overvalued, study finds

(The Center Square) – The Phoenix housing market has become overpriced. That's according to a recent study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The research found that homes in various metro areas are substantially overvalued with a low supply of houses on the market. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Abrazo nurse honored for life-saving action

Quick thinking to save a severely injured patient’s life helped earn a Tenet Hero award for nurse Shelby Wirtanen, who is an ER charge nurse and stroke coordinator at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. The award is part of hospital parent company Tenet Healthcare’s annual recognition program. The Tenet Heroes...
PEORIA, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona City family learns the hard way about the importance of home insurance

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Imagine heading out of town, only to get a call that a fire has destroyed your home. You and your family have to start over from practically nothing. That’s what happened to Arizona City’s Mike Brashier, and now he’s hoping others will avoid the insurance nightmare that has followed.
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 credit unions for 2021

Here are the Top 10 credit unions in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy