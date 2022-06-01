ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Novi heroes earn lifesaving award, family's eternal gratitude after rescuing drowning boy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne moment, Marvin Petrous was just a dad watching his kids and others play in a Novi pool. Seconds later, he and Kailyn Alton were heroes, saving 7-year-old Ian Cho from drowning and his family from a lifetime of sorrow. Petrous and Alton were recently honored with Civilian Lifesaving...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Can you help? Detroit Dog Rescue needs more foster families

DETROIT – The Detroit Dog Rescue, a no-kill shelter in the City of Detroit, needs your help. But it’s not money or donations they need. It’s homes as they are out of room for all of the dogs they’re receiving, and the cost of living is to blame.
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Juggling Act: A local OB-GYN hangs up his scrubs after delivering 10,000 babies

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and the ’90s were the terrain of alt band 10,000 Maniacs, then consider Dr. Joseph Beals of Troy as the man of 10,000 babies. That’s roughly how many babies Beals, an obstetrician and gynecologist, estimates he’s delivered during his roughly four-decade career. If you do the math, that’s 263 babies a year or 22 babies a month over 38 years. That’s a lot of babies.
chevydetroit.com

Pickups for Paws returns to Metro Detroit

Owning a pet can be one of life’s greatest joys. Unfortunately, for every pet that is loved and cared for, there are even more who lack the basic necessities to live a happy life. Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are on a mission to change that. Throughout the month...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oak Park jeweler with celebrity client list shot dead after leaving store

The owner of an Oak Park jewelry store was shot dead inside his car Wednesday afternoon shortly after leaving his store on Greenfield Road. The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when Daniel Hutchinson, 47, was shot multiple times, according to police. Hutchinson, police said, had an extensive list of celebrity clients and sold the Cartier sunglasses, known as "Buffs," that were gifted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. ...
OAK PARK, MI
99.1 WFMK

15-Year-Old Thomas Edison Saves a Boy’s Life in Mount Clemens, Michigan: 1862

Thomas Edison and his family moved to Port Huron from Milan, Ohio in 1854 when he was seven years old. As a school kid, young Tom struggled with the conventional teaching methods and rarely attended classes. His mother ended up home-schooling him and he also kept teaching himself many things by reading the books in his father’s library.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owner Shares Big Plans for Kid Rock’s Detroit Home

The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
DETROIT, MI

