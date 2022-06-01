ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

World Milk Day was founded by a U.N. organization in 2001

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woJcW_0fwloOQV00

June 1 (UPI) -- World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1, was started by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2001 to "recognize the importance of milk as a global food."

The FAO first declared the holiday in 2001 and it is now marked by social media campaigns and events held around the world to promote the dairy industry.

"This year's theme will highlight the work already being done to accelerate climate action and help reduce the dairy sector's impact on the planet," the official World Milk Day website states. "Using the World Milk Day platform, we will aim to raise awareness of the messaging and action towards Dairy Net Zero."

Other holidays and observances for June 1, 2022, include Dare Day, Dinosaur Day, Don't Give Up The Ship Day, Flip a Coin Day, Global Day of Parents, Global Running Day, Heimlich Maneuver Day, International Children's Day, National Go Barefoot Day, National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Nail Polish Day, National Olive Day, National Pen Pal Day, National Running Day, National Tailors Day, New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day, Oscar the Grouch Day, Say Something Nice Day, Stand for Children Day, Kentucky Statehood Day, Tennessee Statehood Day and Wear a Dress Day.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children

It's a startling statistic: A new study finds the number of kids accidentally poisoned by the over-the-counter sleep aid melatonin has soared by 530% over the past decade. For most children, the overdose only causes excessive sleepiness, but for some it can result in hospitalization and even death, the researchers found.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
UPI News

California court classifies bees as fish under endangered species law

June 3 (UPI) -- A ruling by a California appeals court had the unusual effect of classifying bees as fish under the state's endangered species law. The case began in 2019, when the California Fish and Game Commission classified bumblebees as endangered, and agricultural groups successfully appealed to the Sacramento County Superior Court the following year to have the insects removed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Today is Saturday, June 4, the 155th day of 2022 with 210 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738; actor Rosalind Russell in 1907; actor Dennis Weaver in 1924; radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 94); actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 86); singer Freddy Fender in 1937; publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 85); singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 78); actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 70); actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 62); singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 61); fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 59); actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 54); actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 53); actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 51); author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 50); comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 47); actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 47); actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 44); actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 44); actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 42); actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 41); model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 37); U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 37); actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 31); Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Milk Day#Dairy Industry#U N#Fao#International Children#National Nail Polish Day#National Tailors Day
UPI News

Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days

Adults who get COVID-19 could have antibodies circulating in their blood for nearly 500 days after infection, new research suggests. "We now have a good estimate of how long antibodies last after a COVID-19 infection," said study author Michael Swartz, an associate professor and vice chair of biostatistics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. "Our research shows that the level of antibodies in those previously infected increases for the first 100 days post-infection and then gradually declines over the next 500 days and beyond."
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
368K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy