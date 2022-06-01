Undergraduate enrollment rebounds at some Colorado universities

As enrollment at colleges and universities plunges nationwide , new research shows some Colorado schools could be bucking the trend.

Why it matters: The findings indicate higher-ed is beginning to rebound, albeit slowly, after two straight years of sliding headcounts amid the pandemic.

With enrollment directly tied to funding, the influx of undergraduates could lower the chances of some schools being permanently shuttered, education experts tell Axios Denver.

Driving the news: Colorado was found to be one of eight states whose undergraduate enrollment rates this spring compared to 2019 exceeded the national average of -7.8%, according to an analysis released last week from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

An estimated 295,000 undergraduate students were enrolled across Colorado's postsecondary schools this spring term — a 3.9% increase over the 2019 semester.

The report also showed Colorado had the fifth-highest upswing in undergraduate enrollment compared to other states. (New Hampshire and Utah led the list.)

Zoom in: The University of Colorado Boulder is one of the schools helping fuel the upward trend, university spokesperson Andrew Sorensen tells Axios Denver.

Its headcount increased 1.4% , to about 28,600, between spring semesters in 2019 and 2022 — and the rate is even higher when comparing fall semesters.

At the University of Denver, undergrad enrollment this past fall was just 0.2% shy of pre-pandemic levels. And administrators are anticipating a "record year" this upcoming semester, says Todd Rinehart, vice chancellor for enrollment.

The other side: Not all academic institutions in Colorado are seeing the uptick.

Metropolitan State University of Denver — which predominantly serves first-generation Coloradans and students of color — saw a 15% decline in undergraduate students this spring compared to 2019, Will Simpkins, vice president for student affairs, tells Axios Denver.

Colorado State University's enrollment numbers were also lower this spring by about 4.3%, according to school spokesperson Jeff Dodge.

What they're saying: "As we come out of the pandemic," Simpkins says, it comes down to: "Do I have time? Do I have resources? And do I have the need right now?"

And for many people, the reality is "the economic and time cost to complete a degree likely is just a step too far…"

The big picture: COVID-19 has upended virtually every aspect of public schools, shrinking enrollment nationwide as parents pull their kids from the system entirely, Axios' Erin Doherty writes .