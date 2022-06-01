The best places to stargaze in Colorado and celebrate Dark Sky Month

June marks National Camping Month — and if you live in Colorado, it will also soon signify a more celestial celebration.

What's happening: For the third consecutive year, Gov. Jared Polis plans to proclaim June as Dark Sky Month, his spokesperson Conor Cahill tells us.

The move comes after the governor signed a bill last Friday allocating $35,000 to create a state tourism program intended to support Dark Sky communities and combat light pollution.

The bottom line: We can't think of a better way to commemorate both designations than getting outside and under the stars at one of Colorado's International Dark Sky Parks.

Where to go: