The best places to stargaze in Colorado and celebrate Dark Sky Month
June marks National Camping Month — and if you live in Colorado, it will also soon signify a more celestial celebration.
What's happening: For the third consecutive year, Gov. Jared Polis plans to proclaim June as Dark Sky Month, his spokesperson Conor Cahill tells us.
- The move comes after the governor signed a bill last Friday allocating $35,000 to create a state tourism program intended to support Dark Sky communities and combat light pollution.
The bottom line: We can't think of a better way to commemorate both designations than getting outside and under the stars at one of Colorado's International Dark Sky Parks.
Where to go:
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
- Jackson Lake State Park
- Slumgullion Center
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Curecanti National Recreation Area
- Top of the Pines
