Braddock, PA

Man shows up at hospital after being shot multiple times in Braddock

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting in Braddock.

Around 11:33 p.m., a man who was shot multiple times showed up at a hospital.

First responders found evidence of a shooting in the 200 block of Fourth Street.

The man was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

