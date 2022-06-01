Man shows up at hospital after being shot multiple times in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting in Braddock.

Around 11:33 p.m., a man who was shot multiple times showed up at a hospital.

First responders found evidence of a shooting in the 200 block of Fourth Street.

The man was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

3 Beaver County Jail corrections officers charged with bringing drugs, contraband into facility

©2022 Cox Media Group