Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s time for summer fun in towns across the area. Next weekend is the 101st Annual Cootie Days Carnival in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be in the city park June 10th to the 12th. The Dell Rapids Post 65 says they have additional vendors providing traditional carnival food. The Legion Auxiliary will have a food booth as well, stocked with bbq’s and plenty of homemade pie. Advanced ride vouchers can be picked up at both T&C locations as well as JR Alterations in Dell Rapids.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO