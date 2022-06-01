ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderlecht hires Mazzù from Union

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s most successful club Anderlecht has hired Felice Mazzù as its new coach to replace Vincent Kompany.

Anderlecht won the last of its record 34 Belgian league titles in 2017 and hopes to get back to the top with Mazzù, who was recruited from local Brussels rival Union Saint-Gilloise.

Under Mazzù, Union returned to the elite of Belgian soccer after 48 years and then secured a second-place finish behind Club Brugge. He was named Pro League coach of the season last week.

“I will never forget the two exceptional years I spent at Union Saint-Gilloise,” Mazzù said. “At 56 years old, I feel ready to take on a new challenge. I want to bring my experience and passion to help the biggest club in Belgium to regain its rightful place.”

Kompany left his boyhood club after securing a third-place finish this season. He has been linked to the managerial vacancy at Burnley which will start the new season in England’s second tier.

