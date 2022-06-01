ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity honors veteran with roof service

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 90-year-old Springfield veteran is having his roof repaired by Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) with the help of Nextgen Roofing.

GSHFH is a housing ministry that seeks to strengthen communities by providing homeownership and home repair opportunities to low-income families. Building and repairing simple, decent, affordable housing is achieved by partnering with diverse people from all walks of life.

Providing homeownership opportunities for low-income families is a unique mission of Habitat, which requires partners to work with the community that is helping them. Over the past 35 years, GSHFH has helped approximately 100 local families become homeowners.

Restoration of old Springfield school into 42 apartments completed

The veterans daughter has sought out GSHFH for home preservation services in May 2021, but the program was closed due to a lack of funds. In September 2021, Theresa tried again, and Habitat staff went to the house built in 1911 to assess damage and the need for repairs.

“There’s a crazy amount of water damage,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director. “It must have been leaking for a long time.”

Habitat for Humanity International assisted Greater Springfield Habitat in accessing the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot program under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to qualify the project. Programs such as this one offer grants to veterans and/or low-income individuals to assist them in repairing their homes in order to maintain their independence without any financial burden.

“We’re happy to support veterans for all they’ve given us, the sacrifices they made, and the dedication they’ve shown to our country,” Giroux said. “It’s the least we can do.”

The work is expected to be completed Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1.

