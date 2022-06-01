ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-awaited, controversial Hampton County recreation study to be released

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-awaited - and highly criticized - recreational needs study for Hampton County is set to be publicly released next week. The Hampton County Council and Alliance Engineers will hold a presentation at the Palmetto Theater, 108 Lee Avenue, Hampton, at 6 p.m. on June 7. The purpose of the presentation...

The Hunt for Hampton County’s History: a historical scavenger hunt

Looking for a cool family adventure this summer, but the price of gas has you homebound? Why not travel back in time right here in Hampton County?. The Hampton County Historical Society is launching a fun, interactive new activity that can be both entertaining and educational for your entire family – The Hunt for Hampton County’s History. This historical markers project offers an entertaining, active way to visit your local historical sites, seek answers and expand your family’s knowledge about the fascinating history of the place we call home.
Work begins on May River Road Pocket Park

The town of Bluffton said it planned to start work this week on May River Road Pocket Park. Planned construction for the park includes landscaping, a small plaza, seating and sidewalks, a town news release said. The park will be in front of the Stock Farm neighborhood at 1220 May...
Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast. Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal. The governor […]
Vaughn column: Keep your mouth shut

The words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer ring true today in Hampton County as they did when he first spoke them as a dissident in Nazi Germany so many years ago. What does a Bonhoeffer quote have to do with us today? Stay with me for a couple of paragraphs and you will see.
Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
Commentary: We want to protect Robert Smalls' legacy at his historic Beaufort house

Robert Smalls is a major figure in local, regional and national history. His story — a once-enslaved ship pilot who daringly freed himself and his family from Charleston Harbor during the Civil War and later became a prominent South Carolina political figure — needs wider understanding and appreciation. There are multiple ways to achieve this, but opening his former house to daily walking tours isn’t the answer; instead, it’s a problem.
Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
Recount denied for State Court Judge race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Court Judge Candidate Evita Paschall filed a request for a recount of votes after her primary election loss against Ashanti Pounds. The race was part of the May 24 Nonpartisan General Election. As the current losing candidate, Paschall has the right to a recount by...
Group challenges 100 names on county voter roll

A hearing to determine the validity of 100 names on the Beaufort County Voter Registration and Election database was held last week after the names were challenged by county residents. The challenge was brought by Debbie Barton, Lee Bothell and Nancy York. The women said they represented no particular group.
I-95/I-16 interchange planned to be complete this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.
Digging deeper into new ethics complaint against Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re getting more information about the ethics complaint, filed this week by Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, against Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter who served as director of Family Promises for about a decade. “I do not intend for this to stop my work on council. I do not […]
Boil advisories issued for customers in Aiken, Edgefield counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
Ex-SC State University president sues school officials, asking for $1.7 million in damages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The former president of South Carolina State University is suing officials with the school for salary he says he's owed from his time leading the school. The lawsuit, filed this week by Dr. James Clark's attorneys, is against the school's Board of Trustees and several other officials tied to the school. It seeks $570,000 in compensatory damages and $1.2 million in punitive damages.
New Savannah Chatham school board president makes history, shares goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The election results have been certified and Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will soon have its first Black board of education president. Election officials certified Moss’ victory Tuesday. WJCL 22 News spoke one-on-one with Moss on Wednesday. “Education affects everything,” Moss said. “It affects economic...
