Roger Lahm, 81, of Spirit Lake

A celebration of life for Carol Crouse, 82, of Paullina, will be held from 5 – 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina. Private family graveside service will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.
Services for 89-year-old Lindel “Linn” Leonard of Sutherland will be Tuesday, June 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sutherland with burial at Waterman Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland is in charge of the...
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Burglary charges have been filed after Storm Lake police were called to local manufacturing plant Tuesday morning to a report of suspicious activity. Once on scene at the Tyson Pork Plant, officers were told by security personnel a person, later identified as 29-year-old Toe Kye, had been attempting to enter vehicles parked in the plant’s parking lot.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The June 7th Primary elections are just days away and candidates running for local state senate seats were given an opportunity to address voters at Monday’s candidate forum hosted the Spencer Radio Group and other local media partners. Lynn Evans is running for the District...
Le Mars, IA (Radio Iowa)– A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies as well as homes in the area.
Fonda, IA (KICD)– A Fonda man has been charged with multiple offenses following a confrontation with police last week. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of Main Street in Fonda on the evening of May 23rd to a report of an intoxicated person allegedly walking out in front of vehicles and yelling at people.
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man has been charged after police searched his home for drugs on Tuesday. The investigation began at 259 Nelson Street after officers say a marijuana smell was noticed coming from the basement. That led to 51-year-old Kevin Patience being charged with possession of a...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The six candidates on the ballot for Clay County Supervisor in next week’s Republican primary participated in a forum heard on KICD Wednesday night. Economic Development was the major topic. Paul Kassel wants the county to “Keep it’s foot on the gas.”
