ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Roger Lahm, 81, of Spirit Lake

By brians
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of Life for 81-year-old Roger Lahm of Spirit...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Carol Crouse, 82, Paullina

A celebration of life for Carol Crouse, 82, of Paullina, will be held from 5 – 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina. Private family graveside service will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
kicdam.com

Lindel “Linn” Leonard, 89, of Sutherland

Services for 89-year-old Lindel “Linn” Leonard of Sutherland will be Tuesday, June 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sutherland with burial at Waterman Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland is in charge of the...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Burglary Charges Filed After Police Called To Storm Lake Manufacturing Facility

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Burglary charges have been filed after Storm Lake police were called to local manufacturing plant Tuesday morning to a report of suspicious activity. Once on scene at the Tyson Pork Plant, officers were told by security personnel a person, later identified as 29-year-old Toe Kye, had been attempting to enter vehicles parked in the plant’s parking lot.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Evans and LaBruna Talk With Local Voters Ahead of Senate Primary

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The June 7th Primary elections are just days away and candidates running for local state senate seats were given an opportunity to address voters at Monday’s candidate forum hosted the Spencer Radio Group and other local media partners. Lynn Evans is running for the District...
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Spirit Lake, IA
Obituaries
City
Spirit Lake, IA
kicdam.com

Former Plymouth County Deputy Sentenced in Theft Case

Le Mars, IA (Radio Iowa)– A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies as well as homes in the area.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Taser Required To Subdue Pocahontas County Man

Fonda, IA (KICD)– A Fonda man has been charged with multiple offenses following a confrontation with police last week. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of Main Street in Fonda on the evening of May 23rd to a report of an intoxicated person allegedly walking out in front of vehicles and yelling at people.
FONDA, IA
kicdam.com

Laurens Man Charged Following Drug Investigation

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man has been charged after police searched his home for drugs on Tuesday. The investigation began at 259 Nelson Street after officers say a marijuana smell was noticed coming from the basement. That led to 51-year-old Kevin Patience being charged with possession of a...
LAURENS, IA
kicdam.com

Six Supervisor Candidates Come Together For Public Forum

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The six candidates on the ballot for Clay County Supervisor in next week’s Republican primary participated in a forum heard on KICD Wednesday night. Economic Development was the major topic. Paul Kassel wants the county to “Keep it’s foot on the gas.”
CLAY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy