Looking for a cool family adventure this summer, but the price of gas has you homebound? Why not travel back in time right here in Hampton County?. The Hampton County Historical Society is launching a fun, interactive new activity that can be both entertaining and educational for your entire family – The Hunt for Hampton County’s History. This historical markers project offers an entertaining, active way to visit your local historical sites, seek answers and expand your family’s knowledge about the fascinating history of the place we call home.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO