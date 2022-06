Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t going to make it into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor, but he retires a legend in the minds of fans across the NFL. The short Ryan Fitzpatrick Era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one that no fan should ever forget. There were three or four games there during that stretch where it seemed like this Bucs team could do anything, and the win versus the Saints in 2018 will go down as one of the best in that matchup of all time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO