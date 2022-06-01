ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Michael Kors owner Capri raises full-year profit forecast

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects to fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2022 in paragraph 2)

June 1 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for its luxury goods as higher-income consumers return to their old shopping routines.

Shares of the company, which owns Versace and Jimmy Choo, rose about 6% to $51.51 in premarket trading.

The effects of 40-year-high inflation has yet to show any impact on affluent shoppers, especially in the United States and Europe, allowing luxury goods makers to keep raising prices at a time when other retailers, including Target Corp and Walmart Inc, are discounting products. The company forecast fiscal 2023 profit of about $6.85 per share, compared with its prior estimate of about $6.60 per share.

The company’s total revenue rose 24.6% to $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 2, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
Reuters

Saudi non-oil private sector grows solidly in May, steady from April - PMI

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued strong growth in May, notching its 21st consecutive month of expansion, as demand withstood rising output costs, a survey showed on Sunday. The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the whole economy was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT * Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 9 of $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,872.10. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. "We think prices have seen an important low around $1,828 this week, and with bullish momentum having returned, a move towards $1,900 seems feasible," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by a dip in the dollar and data that showed U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month. Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it a safe-haven asset. "We also note that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold last week, for the first week in six, which suggests there’s support at lower levels," Simpson added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half-percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signalled on Thursday. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest. Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,879 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,892, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver , which gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, has climbed 1.1% so far this week. Platinum eased 0.5% to $1,017.57, but is set for a weekly uptick of about 7%, its most since June 2021. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,073.20. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corp#Luxury Goods#Capri Holdings Ltd#Walmart Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Reuters

Saudi PIF buys 23.97% stake in Jordan's Capital Bank Group

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Sunday it will buy a 23.97% stake in Capital Bank Group, one of the largest banking groups in Jordan, Iraq and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The $600 billion Saudi state...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired. Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career. "This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy