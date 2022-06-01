ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Even-year elections may be good for turnout, but not for Republicans

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Republican officials from across New York stood in front of the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday, sweating in their suits and ties as they took turns at a lectern, baking in the early-afternoon sun. They were there to protest a bill that would consolidate many...

gothamist.com

Comments / 3

Related
Gothamist.com

Adams touts victories in Albany but pledges to fight class size mandate

Mayor Eric Adams is hailing his administration’s lobbying efforts in Albany, dismissing criticism from those who say the former state Senator should have come away with more policy victories in his first state legislative session. “I am lost when I hear everyone talk about that we didn’t have a...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Jumaane Williams isn’t worried about the state of the governor’s race

Proud leftist and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is running for governor in the Democratic primary with just about $131,000 on hand, according to the most recent fundraising numbers. That’s measly compared to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has $18.6 million in her campaign account. And Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi has $2.73 million on hand. The New York Times recently reported that Williams and his wife India Sneed have decided he will stay in the race despite Sneed’s battle with cervical cancer and the recent premature birth of their daughter. But Williams has beat the odds before. In 2018, he ran a closer than expected campaign for lieutenant governor against Hochul – coming within 7 points of beating her and cementing his status as a statewide progressive rising star. We caught up with Williams to talk about his chances, the state of the race and how he views the Democratic Party. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York voter guide for June 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the June primary elections. The primaries include the races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly. Early voting for the elections begins June 18 and Election Day is June 28.See below for other key deadlines:June 3 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.June 7 - CBS2 hosts debate between Democratic candidates in New York governor race.June 8 - Last day to request a change of address on your voter registration.June 13 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.CBS2 will also host a debate between the Republican contenders in New York governor race.June 18 - June 26 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.June 28 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Paulin
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Steve Mclaughlin
Thrillist

Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mnn.org

New Manhattan-Brooklyn 10th Congressional District

Bill de Blasio, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Jo Anne Simon, Mondaire Jones, Daniel S Goldman, Elizabeth Holtzman, Maud Maron. *Reposted from Gotham Gazette. Written by Rachel Cohen.*. More than a dozen New York City Democrats are vying to represent the newly redrawn 10th congressional district, which will span much of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Local Election#Democrats#Senate Republican#Gop
Reason.com

Eric Adams Wants to Cut a Rug, Zoning Regulations

The wave of successful zoning reforms sweeping the country has largely passed over America's largest city. No longer, it seems. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams released a "City of Yes" initiative that aims to lessen the city's regulatory burden on new housing, small businesses, and "zero carbon" infrastructure. "We are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy