Emporia High Athletes earn All Centennial League honors

KVOE honored its Area Athletes of the Year and Coach of the Year on Saturday Morning Sports Talk. The girls’ Athlete of the Year is Abby Peak of Lebo. Peak has been playing volleyball, basketball, softball and track for years. She’s headed to Emporia State to play volleyball and major in pre-medical technology after state tournament runs in volleyball and basketball.
The Emporia Golf Course hosted the Kansas Junior Optimist qualifying tournament Friday, and six Emporians were in the field — all on the boys side. In the boys 16-18 division, Brooks Sauder shot a 2-over 73 and Caden Massey had a 3-over 74. In the boys 14-15 division, Hudson...
The biggest field in Unbound Gravel history is in Emporia this week. Around 4,000 cyclists are here to test their mettle in the Flint Hills, including two-time women’s champion Amanda Nauman, a guest on KVOE’s Morning Show on Thursday. She says Unbound has been a trailblazer for gravel cycling.
The 2022 Unbound Gravel saw records fall despite moderate rainfall in and around Emporia at times during the race. William Harrison finished the course in 20 hours, 17 minutes, easily besting last year’s prior mark of just under 23 hours. He says he had a surprisingly good run, even as rain started impacting the route as he approached Emporia.
Any way you look at it, Ron’s Ride was a success yet again. KVOE General Manager Ron Thomas made his annual trek in support of Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. He says everything went well Thursday morning. Thomas says it was good to interact with Special...
The 12th annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tournament is underway. Event spokesman Nick Bess says nearly 30 teams — and over 100 people overall — are taking part this weekend near Hartford. Weigh-ins are Saturday and Sunday mornings. Numerous prizes are on the line, including first, second and third...
Unbound Gravel has been unleashed. Over 4,000 riders from all 50 states and 44 countries are in Emporia for Unbound this week, and riders have started their journeys into the Flint Hills. Dana Zimmel returns to Emporia from Gainesville, Florida, and is riding in the 200. She calls it a test of both physical and mental abilities.
The University of Kansas basketball roster is set for the 2022-2023 season. It became official when Jalen Wilson announced his return to the Jayhawks and forgo his professional basketball career for one more year. Kevin McCullar Jr. also made things official by announcing he would transfer to Kansas rather than entering the NBA Draft.
While Emporia considers itself the home of Unbound Gravel, the races cover a wide region. So people outside Lyon County can watch the cyclists speed by. This year's three main courses will head southwest from Commercial Street in Emporia. All of them will reach Chase County early, crossing Road A on Road 140/200th Street at the 12.5-mile mark.
Newman Regional Health has called a special Board of Trustees meeting for Tuesday. The purpose is to formally approve privileges for the hospital’s new robotic surgery option. No other business is listed. The meeting will be at the hospital’s CEO office at noon Tuesday.
The Emporia Municipal Band kicked off its 80th season of summer performances Thursday night. The band was in mid-season form for the hour-long concert. The band hasn’t performed the past two years due to COVID-19. This year, concerts will be held every Thursday at Fremont Park through July 14.
Two Wichita residents were hurt in a crash northeast of Emporia on Friday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Orus Lane was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike about six miles south of the Admire-Council Grove exit when she swerved to miss a dead deer from a prior crash and hit the center barrier wall instead. The crash happened shortly before 10 pm.
A Colorado resident is dead after a fatal vehicle bike collision northwest of Emporia Friday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm at the intersection of Lyon County Road 190 and F. According to KHP, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, CO, was traveling northbound on Road F and entered the intersection.
A changing-of-the-guard will take place at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in June as OVG360 (formerly Spectra Venue Management) announces two internal promotions. Kasey Hanney, has been named general manager at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, effective Monday. Hanney joined TPEC in 2019 as the events manager, and was promoted...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
Longtime Salina florists and artisan encouragers Peggy and Wayne DeBey are calling it a career. For more than 39 years, Peggy and Wayne have successfully owned and operated The Flower Nook in Salina, but at the end of the month, the downtown icon will close its doors for the final time and Peggy and Wayne will pursue other endeavors as they enjoy their retirement.
One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
Remember the good old days, when gas was $4.09 a gallon?. Gas prices have shot up several times since just before the Memorial Day weekend and head into this weekend as high as $4.49 a gallon in Emporia. Gas had hit as high as $4.33 a gallon Thursday and have jumped at least 40 cents over the past week.
