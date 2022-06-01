ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint recovers slightly, PMI data point to slowdown

By Krisztina Than
 3 days ago

(Updates with forint gains, fresh trader comment) By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint recovered slightly by Wednesday midday from earlier falls after the central bank's Tuesday meeting when the bank hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months. Even though the National Bank of Hungary signalled it would keep raising rates, including its one-week deposit rate, and the Hungarian government has embarked on fiscal tightening to rein in the budget deficit, investors see the forint as an underperformer amid surging inflation and worsening growth prospects in Central Europe. The forint was 0.1% higher at 395.55 by 1033 GMT, reversing losses which drove the currency to 398.20 versus the euro earlier in the day, within a short distance of its all-time low of 400 hit in early March. The forint has still weakened more than 6.6% this year, well underperforming its peers. A dealer in Budapest said positioning against the forint was still negative, largely due to a dispute between Budapest and the EU over billions of euros of recovery funds which Brussels has not yet released to Hungary, and a dispute over the oil embargo against Russia which Hungary blocked to the very end. "There is no concrete reason behind this latest bout of forint strength ... markets are looking to Thursday's central bank depo tender," he said, adding that liquidity was fairly thin. "There is a long weekend coming, there are such bouts of corrections." DISLIKE STANCE Fresh PMI data on Wednesday across the region showed manufacturing business sentiment easing in May, as economies brace for a slowdown due to high inflation, rising energy costs and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. "The NBH meeting does not change our view on HUF and we keep it as a dislike," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Absent any improvement in EM FX sentiment and/or resolution to the rule of law issue (between HU and the EU), we keep a dislike stance on the forint. There is risk premia in the currency and positioning is short, but we think that it's justified in the short term." National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged the bank would keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future", saying the battle against inflation would be a prolonged one. The Polish zloty was 0.3% weaker at 4.5945 and the Czech crown was down 0.1% at 24.74. The European Commission is likely to approve on Wednesday Poland's multi-billion euro plan for rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been blocked by a dispute over Warsaw's rule-of-law practices, EU officials said. Budapest's main index was up 2.64%, after a big selloff last week when Hungary announced windfall taxes on banks and a range of companies along with spending cuts. The main index in Prague was also higher by 0.8%. Warsaw stocks dropped half a percent. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1229 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.7400 24.7130 -0.11% +0.53% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 395.550 395.950 +0.10% -6.61% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5945 4.5805 -0.30% -0.08% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9437 4.9420 -0.03% +0.09% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5350 7.5425 +0.10% -0.23% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.360 117.450 +0.08% +0.19% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1320.80 1309.88 +0.83% N/A 00 .BUX Budapest 40436.1 39397.4 +2.64% -20.28% 6 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1832.96 1842.93 -0.54% -19.14% > .BETI Buchares 12509.7 12509.7 +0.00% -4.22% t 7 7 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1154.08 1146.01 +0.70% -8.08% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2076.49 2078.38 -0.09% -0.14% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 835.89 830.92 +0.60% +1.84% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 623.81 617.97 +0.95% -1.87% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 5.5280 0.0430 +502bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 4.9290 -0.0980 +410bp -9bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.7130 -0.0190 +360bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 6.8160 0.1060 +630bp +10bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 6.9020 -0.0580 +607bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 6.5390 -0.0860 +542bp -8bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 6.82 6.75 6.55 6.19 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.89 8.46 8.49 6.98 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.59 7.77 7.74 6.59 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Holmes )

