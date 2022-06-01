ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

New Orangetheory Fitness franchise opens in Stamford

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orangetheory Fitness has opened its newest Fairfield County location at 2000 W. Main St. in Stamford’s ShopRite Plaza. The new 2,900-square-foot...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WestfairOnline

FLY BY NIGHT

When Merryall in New Milford opens its doors for the season, fans and patrons of this venue will be greeted by a giant fantasy Night Bird on the exterior created by Connecticut artist Danielle Mailer. Originally commissioned to grace New York’s historic Roger Smith Hotel, which was demolished, the 10-foot x 10-foot creature was flown…
NEW MILFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Australian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield

Australian-style cuisine is one of the few culinary delicacies that has been absent from Fairfield County’s restaurant scene, but a start-up eatery is planning to bring Down Under specialties to the region. Isla & Co. will be opening June 16 at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield. The restaurant will...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
County
Fairfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
longisland.com

Westbury Shopping Center Sold For $65MM

A private family investment firm has purchased the Whole Foods shopping center in Westbury for $65.3 million, according to a story in GlobeSt.com. The 55,000-sq-ft grocery store opened in 2020 and has become Long Island’s most popular location. In addition to the grocery store, the shopping center includes a...
WESTBURY, NY
WestfairOnline

Stark Office Suites acquires Garden City company

White Plains-based Stark Office Suites has acquired Champion Office Suites of Garden City, New York. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Champion Office Suites has operated for more than 20 years and serves approximately 400 businesses at two offices that cover a total of 10,182 square feet. The company’s four employees will be retained under the new ownership.
GARDEN CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
noambramson.org

Another Great Business Opens

Very glad to welcome another terrific business to our growing downtown: Hair House, a boutique salon with a devoted clientele, including Katie Couric, who was on hand for the opening celebration. Dana Fiore, the founder and owner, moved her thriving business from its previous location in the Bronx, and is already enjoying even greater success here in New Rochelle. And as the first commercial tenant at the base of the new apartment building at 360 Huguenot Street, Hair House sets an excellent standard for more openings to come.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#New Orangetheory Fitness#Empire Portfolio Group
i95 ROCK

Progress Continues at Brookfield’s Amazon Fresh

As I was picking up a delicious Eggplant Panini from the Brookfield Bagelman on Candlewood Lake Road a few minutes ago (Thanks for rocking the station guys!), I waddled past the shiny new Amazon Fresh store and got a few pics. It's not days away from opening as many have portrayed, but it's very close.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Kitchen and Bar in Milford puts a new spin on pizza.

MILFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Connecticut is known for its iconic pizza scene, and Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar delivers. With their cast iron pizza. “This style is a cross between, a little bit of New Haven. Because it’s very thin, very crisp, but it’s cooked in a cast iron pan and when it comes out, it’s served to you still in a 500-degree pan and it stays hot for at least 15 minutes,” says The Cast Iron Chef, Attilio Marini.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Donut Shop Ranks Within Best in the Country

I sometimes make fun of the local reviews on Yelp, it amazes me that people are so unforgiving of a place when everyone is so short-staffed. But, sometimes, I agree with their choices, especially when it comes to the Best Donut in Connecticut for 2022. Yelp has just released their...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
i95 ROCK

Music, Delicious Food and Eye-Popping Art Takeover Downtown Danbury Tomorrow

Finally, there is something to do in town, The 2022 Danbury Street Festival is here!. No, that is not a knock on the Hat City, it's a post-COVID exclamation of joy. I moved to Downtown Danbury seeking activities and walkable fun, but COVID-19 had other plans. Anything that was scheduled for Downtown Danbury last summer was promptly cancelled or rescheduled in a big way.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Mall Gets a New Lease on Life

According to CT Insider, here's some excellent news for Waterbury's dying Brass Mill Center. The Waterbury Mall and Brass Mill Commons have received a new lease on life. The Kohan Retail Investment Group recently purchased the mall for $44.9 million. Mike Kohan told CT Insider that they've been in the mall business for 20 years and have done a lot of repositioning. Kohan and his partners specialize in bringing malls back to life. He made a statement to Insider saying that they hope to add things that can bring more traffic to the mall, which would then in-turn bring on more tenants.
WATERBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

New foundation to focus on Connecticut philanthropy

KBE Building Corp., a commercial construction company, has launched a new foundation to focus on its philanthropic outreach within Connecticut. The KBE Foundation will have offices in Norwalk and Farmington and provide philanthropic outreach across the state. The company’s previous charitable outreach has ranged from endowed scholarships to Western Connecticut State University in Danbury to charitable donations benefiting Bridgeport’s Cardinal Sheehan Center and Danbury’s Jewish Senior Services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Suit Alleges Racially Charged Harassment in New Canaan Firehouse

Noah Fouad was a New Canaan kid who’d just graduated a private high school in Stamford when he discovered the thing he wanted to do most in life. At the suggestion of a buddy, he filled out an application to become a volunteer firefighter when he turned 18, the minimum age.
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
980
Followers
6K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy