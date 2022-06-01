'They had the swag going': How LA Tech baseball found groove before NCAA regional

Christmas came early for Louisiana Tech baseball . After securing the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with its first Conference USA title, the Bulldogs are ready for the Austin Regional with Texas , Dallas Baptist and Air Force .

"It's a lot of adrenaline, it's a lot of anxiety, it's kind of like Christmas morning," Louisiana Tech baseball coach Lane Burroughs said. "You can't wait to wake up and get there."

After the Bulldogs lost a three-game series at Southern Miss in April, Burroughs told the team it would be back to take the conference title.

As the season went on, Burroughs' confidence in his team grew. Louisiana Tech left Hattiesburg with a 19-9 record and returned 20 games over .500. By the tournament championship game against UTSA , he said all he had to do was put together the lineup.

They rewarded his faith with four wins in five days, including a walk-off RBI from Steele Netterville for a 9-8 win Sunday vs. the Roadrunners

"They found it," Burroughs said. "They found the mojo and I guess the word of the day is they had the swag going and I'm serious, I say that a lot, 'Get out of their way and just back up and that's the case."

Now the Bulldogs are going back to the NCAA Tournament.

"I've been in situations where you can feel the pulse of your team and the vibe of the dugout, you just kind of get out of their way and that's really what we did," Burroughs said.

The double elimination NCAA Regional tournament begins Friday. The Bulldogs will face Dallas Baptist (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) after No. 9 Texas plays Air Force (1 p.m., Longhorn Network).

The Patriots (34-22-1) are a familiar foe, and Burroughs knows that both teams are walking into the NCAA Tournament better than in March. DBU won that game 7-4 in Ruston on March 29.

The Bulldogs are 18-11 in away and neutral sites. Burroughs emphasized the importance of ignoring the distractions and just playing baseball to a team now five wins from reaching Omaha.

"We always seem to play well on the road because it's kind of like an us against the world mentality," Burroughs said.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

