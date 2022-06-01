ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varina, IA

Varina estate for sale. Let's see what's inside.

By Richmond BizSense
 3 days ago
VARINA, Va. — One of the pricier residential listings to hit the local real estate market so far this year has come in the form of a 38-acre estate with water views near Sandston. Listed May 26 for $4.3 million, the Eberhard Pond estate includes a 7,300-square-foot house and the 9-acre namesake pond. The property is at 3535 Meadow Road on the north side of Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

