Parkesburg Woman Charged With Illegal Transfer of a Firearm
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
3 days ago
PARKESBURG, PA — A resident of Parkesburg has been charged with the Unlawful Sale or Transfer of Firearm and related offenses. The Parkesburg Borough Police Department has charged 23-year-old Kyra Lynn Jones after a criminal investigation. Between April 1, 2021, and August 31,...
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Roberto Magobet, age 44, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, was indicted on May 31, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Chester County jury this week found 24-year-old Damone Jones of Drexel Hill guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver and related charges, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. According to Assistant District Attorneys Kaitlyn Macaulay and...
Berks County Police Departments from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday night, June 3, 2022, in the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Township. A total of 1,275 vehicles were stopped at the Checkpoint between the hours of 9:30pm and 1:30am. There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 12:52 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of West 4th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 30-year-old Wayne Barksdale. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 17 MDMA tablets, and .5 grams of marijuana. Barksdale was taken into custody without incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that four individuals from Reading, PA, were convicted Friday, June 3, at the trial of offenses including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion of a minor; various violent crimes in aid of racketeering offenses including kidnapping and assaults with dangerous weapons; sex trafficking including of minors; and firearms offenses; all arising from their membership and association in a violent gang called “The Sevens,” which took control and operated out of a 50-room boarding house on South 4th Street in the City of Reading.
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
MALVERN, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced that it found that an officer who shot and killed an armed woman during a wellness check, in Malvern last month, was justified in using lethal force. The independent investigation of the shooting was conducted by...
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jared B. Heisey, age 32, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to two months imprisonment to be followed by five months of home confinement by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for assaulting an employee at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Judge Conner also ordered Heisey to undergo counseling and have no contact with the victim.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 11:01 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North Franklin Street. Police made contact with 30-year-old Shakeria Fordham, who was taken into custody without incident, and 25-year-old Da’quan Brown, who attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 4.4 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, .007 grams of heroin, and 3 Oxycodone pills.
Two men are being sought in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store in Berks County, authorities said. The pair walked into the store on the 3200 block of Morgantown Road and robber a worker of cash and cigarettes at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Robeson Township police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Benton, Columbia County, claimed he was pressured by his former defense attorney into pleading guilty to trafficking illegal drugs. Mark C. Eyerly, 33, was arrested in a joint investigation by Wilkes-Barre Township police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and state police peddling a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin in 2020, according to court records.
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Tyleel Scott-Harper, 25, of Chester, PA, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez for narcotics and firearms offenses in furtherance of the activities of the violent street gang, Third Bone, that sold large amounts of crack, cocaine, and heroin in downtown Chester, PA.
