St. Boniface Church to Hold a Celebration

Larry Benton Eckhoff, 70, of Belmond, IA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond with his family at his side following a long battle with cancer. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior the funeral on Wednesday. Funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page for those who may not be able to attend in person. Just LIKE the pages to view.

BELMOND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO