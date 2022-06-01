Nottingham Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

OXFORD, PA — A 21-year-old man from Nottingham, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with theft and weapons offenses by the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 1, 2022, at 6:45 am, the Oxford Police were dispatched for a report of a male suspect attempting to open car doors in the unit block of South Fourth Street. Officers made contact with a male, identified as Roberto Jayer-Martinez, who matched the description that the reporting party provided, as he was walking away from a parked vehicle. Officers could see the print of a handgun in Jayer-Martinez’s front pocket. Jayer-Martinez was placed into custody and searched on the scene. Two firearms, narcotics, and multiple suspected stolen items were recovered from his clothing.
