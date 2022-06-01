ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

Nottingham Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

 3 days ago
OXFORD, PA — A woman from Nottingham, Pennsylvania has been arrested by Oxford Borough Police. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 1:53 pm, the Oxford Police conducted a traffic stop in...

MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Catalytic Converter Theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, security cameras capture an unknown male removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in a nursing home parking lot located in the rear of 6212 Walnut Street. The man stole the converter and then fleed the scene with another person who is operating a silver two-door sedan. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 12:52 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of West 4th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 30-year-old Wayne Barksdale. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 17 MDMA tablets, and .5 grams of marijuana. Barksdale was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Nottingham Man Arrested on Theft and Weapons Charges

OXFORD, PA — A 21-year-old man from Nottingham, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with theft and weapons offenses by the Oxford Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 1, 2022, at 6:45 am, the Oxford Police were dispatched for a report of a male suspect attempting to open car doors in the unit block of South Fourth Street. Officers made contact with a male, identified as Roberto Jayer-Martinez, who matched the description that the reporting party provided, as he was walking away from a parked vehicle. Officers could see the print of a handgun in Jayer-Martinez’s front pocket. Jayer-Martinez was placed into custody and searched on the scene. Two firearms, narcotics, and multiple suspected stolen items were recovered from his clothing.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Meth and Fentanyl Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Roberto Magobet, age 44, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, was indicted on May 31, 2022, by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
JIM THORPE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington PD Execute Search Warrant; Cocaine, Heroin, Oxycodone Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 11:01 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North Franklin Street. Police made contact with 30-year-old Shakeria Fordham, who was taken into custody without incident, and 25-year-old Da’quan Brown, who attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 4.4 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, .007 grams of heroin, and 3 Oxycodone pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Have Information About the 2006 Murder of Donminico Melton?

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2006 murder of Donminico Melton. Authorities state that on July 11, 2006, at 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Monroe Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims. Donminico ‘Coco’ Melton was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking the public for assistance.
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
MyChesCo

Lancaster Man Charged With Strangulation

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Four Members of Reading’s “The Sevens” Gang Convicted After Six-Week Trial in Allentown

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that four individuals from Reading, PA, were convicted Friday, June 3, at the trial of offenses including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion of a minor; various violent crimes in aid of racketeering offenses including kidnapping and assaults with dangerous weapons; sex trafficking including of minors; and firearms offenses; all arising from their membership and association in a violent gang called “The Sevens,” which took control and operated out of a 50-room boarding house on South 4th Street in the City of Reading.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Bed Bath & Beyond Theft in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police say they investigating a theft from the Bed Bath & Beyond store located at108 Bartlett Avenue. Authorities state that the two females in released surveillance images pushed merchandise from the store and fled in a grey Honda. Anyone with information about...
