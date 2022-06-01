I had 2 hours to explore the 1,000-year-old ruins of the ancient city of Tulum. Here's why I'm already planning a trip back.

The ancient city of Tulum was built nearly 1,000 years ago, and some structures still remain. Joey Hadden/Insider

I explored the ruins of the ancient city of Tulum, built by the Maya about 1,000 years ago.

I visited while on an excursion during my first cruise at a port stop in Cozumel, Mexico.

Some abandoned structures from the Maya remain, such as a castle, and I got a look inside.

A structure still standing in ancient Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

Welcome to the ancient city of Tulum, Mexico. The city was built by the Maya nearly 1,000 years ago, according to the Travel Channel. Today, what remains of the city is an archaeological site.

Cliffs on the edge of Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

Built in the 13th century, according to the Yucatán Times, the city was once a key Mesoamerican trading post since it was the only Maya city situated on the coast, making it accessible for both land and sea routes, Yucatán Magazine reported.

Tulum is in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Google Maps

The author visits Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Tulum ruins are on the coast of Quintana Roo, Mexico, near the island of Cozumel.I recently visited the ancient city during my first cruise, and I thought it felt like a city frozen in time. Here's what it was like.

A view of the cruise ship out a window in the ferry. Joey Hadden/Insider

I visited the Tulum ruins through an excursion booked through the cruise line, Royal Caribbean. Since our port stop was in Cozumel, we took a Ferry to Tulum.

A guide leads people to the tour bus. Joey Hadden/Insider

A souvenir shop in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

After disembarking the ferry, I found the guide for my excursion and followed them to the tour bus that would take us to Tulum.After a short bus ride, we arrived in Tulum and walked through an outdoor market full of souvenir shops and taco stands that marked the first entrance to the ruins. However, the actual archaeological site was a bit further away, either a 10-minute walk or you may pay a small fee for a shuttle ride. Tickets to enter the ruins cost $13.

Forest trees on the way to the ancient city. Joey Hadden/Insider

A wall leading to Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

People enter the ancient city. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view inside the walls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ancient city is surrounded by a lush tropical forest.Past the forest, a wall surrounds the city on three sides. This served to separate and protect the ancient city because it only housed the elite class, my tour guide said.After about 15 minutes of hiking through the forest, we came across a hole in the wall that serves as the entrance to the larger ruins.Inside, there was an open field with patches of trees and more than 60 ancient structures, USA Today reported. The surrounding wall enclosing the ruins on three sides is nearly 2,600 feet long, according to a website for the attraction.

An abandoned structure in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

A wall built over a staircase in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Castillo in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The structures were made of limestone, according to my tour guide, and I noticed bits of vegetation growing between the rocks.Archaeologists theorize that the Mayas built structures on top of existing ones based on seemingly bizarre choices, my tour guide said, like this wall blocking a staircase.The largest structure I saw was the Castillo, or castle. According to Yucatán Magazine, it was probably used as a lighthouse for canoes at sea.

The Temple of the Frescoes in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

Another prominent structure I saw was the Temple of the Frescoes, which the Maya used as an observatory to track star movements, according to the same source.

Abandoned structures in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

It is not known when exactly, or why the Maya abandoned Tulum, The Yucatán Times reported.

An abandoned structure in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author visits the ancient city of Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

A structure still standing in Tulum. Joey Hadden/Insider

For me, the coolest part of the tour was imagining what life must have been like here 1,000 years ago. Many of the buildings served as homes for the ancient people of Tulum, according to my tour guide.A popular part of visiting Tulum is cooling off in the water on the beach below. There wasn't time on my tour, but I would have jumped in if I could — it was so hot!My tour was less than two hours long, so I'd love to go back and spend more time marveling at the structures and daydreaming about the past.

