I had 2 hours to explore the 1,000-year-old ruins of the ancient city of Tulum. Here's why I'm already planning a trip back.

By Joey Hadden
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

The ancient city of Tulum was built nearly 1,000 years ago, and some structures still remain.

Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I explored the ruins of the ancient city of Tulum, built by the Maya about 1,000 years ago.
  • I visited while on an excursion during my first cruise at a port stop in Cozumel, Mexico.
  • Some abandoned structures from the Maya remain, such as a castle, and I got a look inside.
Welcome to the ancient city of Tulum, Mexico. The city was built by the Maya nearly 1,000 years ago, according to the Travel Channel. Today, what remains of the city is an archaeological site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f61lu_0fwlZbWX00
A structure still standing in ancient Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Travel Channel

Built in the 13th century, according to the Yucatán Times, the city was once a key Mesoamerican trading post since it was the only Maya city situated on the coast, making it accessible for both land and sea routes, Yucatán Magazine reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKVwH_0fwlZbWX00
Cliffs on the edge of Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Yucatán Magazine , Yucatán Times

The Tulum ruins are on the coast of Quintana Roo, Mexico, near the island of Cozumel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKeq1_0fwlZbWX00
Tulum is in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Google Maps

I recently visited the ancient city during my first cruise, and I thought it felt like a city frozen in time. Here's what it was like.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGO3i_0fwlZbWX00
The author visits Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

I visited the Tulum ruins through an excursion booked through the cruise line, Royal Caribbean. Since our port stop was in Cozumel, we took a Ferry to Tulum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anfdm_0fwlZbWX00
A view of the cruise ship out a window in the ferry.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

After disembarking the ferry, I found the guide for my excursion and followed them to the tour bus that would take us to Tulum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXO0Y_0fwlZbWX00
A guide leads people to the tour bus.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After a short bus ride, we arrived in Tulum and walked through an outdoor market full of souvenir shops and taco stands that marked the first entrance to the ruins. However, the actual archaeological site was a bit further away, either a 10-minute walk or you may pay a small fee for a shuttle ride. Tickets to enter the ruins cost $13.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsnJ8_0fwlZbWX00
A souvenir shop in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Tiqets

The ancient city is surrounded by a lush tropical forest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvIbi_0fwlZbWX00
Forest trees on the way to the ancient city.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Past the forest, a wall surrounds the city on three sides. This served to separate and protect the ancient city because it only housed the elite class, my tour guide said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiQEi_0fwlZbWX00
A wall leading to Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After about 15 minutes of hiking through the forest, we came across a hole in the wall that serves as the entrance to the larger ruins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOQN7_0fwlZbWX00
People enter the ancient city.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside, there was an open field with patches of trees and more than 60 ancient structures, USA Today reported. The surrounding wall enclosing the ruins on three sides is nearly 2,600 feet long, according to a website for the attraction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUIMD_0fwlZbWX00
A view inside the walls.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: USA Today , Tulum Ruins

The structures were made of limestone, according to my tour guide, and I noticed bits of vegetation growing between the rocks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hedFU_0fwlZbWX00
An abandoned structure in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Archaeologists theorize that the Mayas built structures on top of existing ones based on seemingly bizarre choices, my tour guide said, like this wall blocking a staircase.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rwn9l_0fwlZbWX00
A wall built over a staircase in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

The largest structure I saw was the Castillo, or castle. According to Yucatán Magazine, it was probably used as a lighthouse for canoes at sea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rl4o_0fwlZbWX00
The Castillo in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Yucatán Magazine

Another prominent structure I saw was the Temple of the Frescoes, which the Maya used as an observatory to track star movements, according to the same source.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxHEk_0fwlZbWX00
The Temple of the Frescoes in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Yucatán Magazine

It is not known when exactly, or why the Maya abandoned Tulum, The Yucatán Times reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167DKz_0fwlZbWX00
Abandoned structures in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Yucatán Times

For me, the coolest part of the tour was imagining what life must have been like here 1,000 years ago. Many of the buildings served as homes for the ancient people of Tulum, according to my tour guide.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp6bd_0fwlZbWX00
An abandoned structure in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

A popular part of visiting Tulum is cooling off in the water on the beach below. There wasn't time on my tour, but I would have jumped in if I could — it was so hot!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgeaU_0fwlZbWX00
The author visits the ancient city of Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

My tour was less than two hours long, so I'd love to go back and spend more time marveling at the structures and daydreaming about the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPPtW_0fwlZbWX00
A structure still standing in Tulum.

Joey Hadden/Insider

