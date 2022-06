Offering travelers the best of the city’s vibrance and the unique spirit of the Kentucky Derby. Louisville’s landmark waterfront property, The Galt House Hotel, welcomed thousands of locals and visitors alike this year for an unforgettable Derby experience. At the center of the liveliness of Downtown Louisville, the hotel provided special activations and programming for this year’s 148th Annual Kentucky Derby. Primely positioned in the central hub of Louisville; the Galt House allowed travelers to revel in the best of the city’s vibrance and the unique spirit of the Kentucky Derby.

