Indianola Softball Falls to Ballard

The Indianola softball team fell to Ballard Wednesday evening on the road in a non-conference contest 3-1. The Indians got off to a quick start picking up a run in the first inning off of a Kiley Kindelspire...
The Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes swept the Indianola boys and girls of summer Friday night, the Indians softball team falling 7-3, and the baseball squad falling 4-3 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Indianola baseball scored a run in the first inning off of an RBI single from...
The newly minted class 4A #14 Knoxville Softball Squad suffered its first loss of the season in a 6-2 setback to Centerville on Friday. The Redettes struck first in the bottom of the 2nd, but Knoxville responded with two of its own in the top of the 3rd and the score remained tied until the 5th when Centerville plated four runs to re-take the lead it would never give up. Despite getting 11 hits on the night, the Panthers stranded 13 runners on base which nullified three Centerville errors. Jadyn Streigle pitched six innings and took the loss, striking out seven, both her and Ashlyn Finarty went 3/4 at the plate. On the other side of Centerville, the baseball Panthers swept the Big Reds in a double header 11-0 in a five inning blowout in game one as Luke Spaur threw a one hitter. The Panthers came back and won game two 6-4 with Niko Lacona getting the win and Dakota Ramsey the save. Both Panther teams are off until Tuesday with Softball hosting Bondurant-Farrar and baseball playing Gilbert at Principle Park.
A six-run deficit and six-error effort weren’t enough to keep the Pella softball team from coming back and walking off a winner Friday evening in an 11-10 victory for the Dutch over Newton, while the baseball team couldn’t overcome early mistakes and fell to the Cardinals 5-3. Of...
Two overtimes weren’t enough to decide a winner, but a strong effort in penalty kicks is sending the top-seeded Pella boys soccer team to the state championship game after defeating Gilbert 2-1 Friday in a state semifinals match heard live on 92.1 KRLS. In contrast to Wednesday’s rough start,...
The PCM Softball Team fell to Perry 12-7 on Friday night. With the loss, the Mustangs fall to 3-4 overall. PCM has the weekend off and will next be in action Monday night on the road at West Marshall starting at 7:30 pm. The PCM Baseball Team’s offense was firing...
The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad doubled up Moravia 6-3 in day one of the Murray Invitational. The Saints took advantage of two MoHawk errors to jump on top 2-0 in the 1st inning. But Saints errors kept Moravia in it throughout. Kasyn Reed, Summer Karpan, BrieAnna Remster, Peyton Anderson, Gabriella Drummondo. Brooklyn Metz, and Hayden Branson all got at least one hit. Remster got the win going six innings allowing four hits and fanning 13 batters of the 19 she faced with one walk. The Saints are back in Murray today to continue the Mustang Invitational.
The Indianola baseball team swept Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night, winning game one 18-3 in four innings and game two 9-0 heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Game one saw the Indians score a pair of runs in the first inning to take a lead, then...
The Twin Cedars Softball Squad devoured another Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday this time it was Mormon Trail to a tune of 14-1 in three innings. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win going all three innings and was great at the plate going 3/3 with a double, triple and three RBI, Kisha Reed also drove in three runs. The Sabers are back today in their own invitational hosting Sigourney and Wayne. Meanwhile the baseball Sabers had a little more drama in their game as Twin Cedars scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to walk it off 8-7. Kasey Clark got the win going five innings allowing three runs and nine strikeouts.
The Knoxville Softball Squad swept a double header over Washington on Wednesday night 4-2 in game one and dominated in game two 12-0 ending it after four innings. In game one the Panthers slowly built a 4-1 lead on the strength of Ashlyn Finarty’s six inning, five strikeout performance in the circle. In game two, the Panthers left no doubt plating eight runs in the bottom of the 1st to take firm control and allow Ciara Heffron to pitch a relaxed outing fanning six Demons while allowing just two hits in four innings of work. While the wins were nice, Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team still needs to have the right approach to the game, especially at the plate.
The Indianola softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season to open Little Hawkeye Conference play with a sweep of Class 2A’s #7 ranked Pella Christian Wednesday night. The Indians won the first game 7-5, before going on to win 17-6 in the second game of the doubleheader that was heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com.
The Norwalk softball and baseball teams both won walk-off thrillers vs. Oskaloosa Friday night in Little Hawkeye Conference action at the Norwalk Sports Complex. In a game heard on KNIA-KRLS.com, the Warrior softball team defeated the Indians 3-2 in eight innings on pinch-runner Savannah Welch’s head-first slide into home plate. With runners on second and third and one out, Welch dashed home on Taylor Condon’s ground ball to third and narrowly beat the tag of Osky catcher Olivia Gordon to end an exciting, error-free contest.
Pella and Norwalk each took one game of a baseball doubleheader last night to open Little Hawkeye Conference play. The Dutch rallied to win the opener 10-6, while the Warriors dominated the nightcap 10-2, which was heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game...
It will be a busy night of racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight with a regular weekly show plus the 410s will make up their feature race from opening night that was rained out. Ayrton Gennetten looks to be in both races and show continued improvement after last week’s 4th place finish, the best of 2022 at Knoxville Raceway. Gennetten tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the importance of time trials is magnified with how technical the track has been during the early part of the night.
The Pleasantville Baseball team scored 34 runs combined in their doubleheader sweep Thursday night of West Central Valley, winning 14-4 and 20-10 in six innings. Trevor Daggett led the offense in game two with two triples. Up next for Pleasantville, they will travel to Coon Rapids Bayard on Saturday for a tournament.
A rocky start turned into a golden finish for the Pella boys soccer team, as the Dutch defeated Spencer 2-1 in an overtime state quarterfinals thriller heard live on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers broke away from a Dutch corner kick in the 11th minute to take an early...
The Pleasantville Baseball team fell to Van Meter Wednesday Night 17-1 in four innings. With the loss, Pleasantville falls to 3-3 overall 2-2 in conference play. Next up for Pleasantville will be a road double header tonight at West Central Valley starting at 5:00 pm.
The Norwalk softball team swept a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Pella Wednesday night, winning by scores of 6-0 in game one and 10-2 in the night cap, which was broadcast by KNIA3. Game one was a scoreless pitchers’ duel between Norwalk’s Zadie Wadle and Pella’s Ella Corbin until the...
Another Bluegrass Conference opponent, another quick night for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. Wednesday the Sabers blew out Moulton-Udell 14-0 in three innings. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined to throw a three inning no hitter with Bailey getting the win striking out five of the six batters she faced. The Sabers lit up nine runs in the bottom of the 1st with Mockenhaupt going 3/3. Cristen Durian, Brooke Roby and Bailey all had two RBI. The Sabers are 4-1 and head to Seymour tonight.
The #1 seeded Pella boys soccer team is aiming to get to the final two of Class 2A soccer this afternoon when they take on #5 seed Gilbert. It’ll be a mix of oil and water on the pitch as the more offensive-minded Dutch take on one of the top defenses in central Iowa of the Tigers, who have given up just 10 goals on the season and shut down Marion’s Jackson Kirsch and his 55-goal season on Wednesday in a quarterfinals overtime win. Today’s victor will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against either Newton or Lewis Central in the 2A state championship. Pella vs. Gilbert state tournament semifinals soccer will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines, with live coverage starting at 2 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS.
The Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame Committee announced the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday. This year’s class includes Craig Dollansky, Butch Maxwell, Al Parker, and Bob Vielhauer. This year marks the 44th class of inductees. The Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame was established in 1979 and there are 216 inductees. The annual induction banquet will be held on Saturday, July 2 at 12:00 pm at Dyer Hudson Hall in Knoxville.
Comments / 0