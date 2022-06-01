Bice hat trick leads Warriors back to 2A semifinals

While uncontested in the upcoming primary Tuesday, Republican State Senator Ken Rozenboom received a boost prior to the 2022 general election. Governor Kim Reynolds was in Pella for a fundraiser Thursday to support Rozenboom in Senate District 19, as well as District 37 candidate Barb Kniff-McCulla, who is running in a contested primary against House Incumbent Jon Thorup. After starting the 2022 Legislative Session with an announcement for retirement, Rozenboom instead decided to move from Oskaloosa into the newly created district including Pella, which was technically open, although Thorup had announced a run for that seat immediately after redistricting. Rozenboom is endorsing Thorup’s opponent Kniff-McCulla in Tuesday’s race. Rozenboom will run against Democrat Tyler Stewart in the upcoming general election.
