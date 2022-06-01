Norwalk baseball team sweeps Ballard; softball team falls at ADM

It’s been one of the greatest spring sports seasons in the history of Pella High School, and the #1 ranked Dutch soccer team added to those accomplishments in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday. Pella defeated Spencer in overtime 2-1, and by doing so, ensured a top four finish for the team. With that win, all four boys sports teams (golf – 4th, track and field – 2nd, and tennis – 2nd) will place in the top four of their respective state team events. The Dutch will look to get back to the state championship on Friday, when they take on Gilbert at 2:30 p.m. at the James Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS.
