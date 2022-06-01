Norwalk baseball team sweeps Ballard; softball team falls at ADM

The newly minted class 4A #14 Knoxville Softball Squad suffered its first loss of the season in a 6-2 setback to Centerville on Friday. The Redettes struck first in the bottom of the 2nd, but Knoxville responded with two of its own in the top of the 3rd and the score remained tied until the 5th when Centerville plated four runs to re-take the lead it would never give up. Despite getting 11 hits on the night, the Panthers stranded 13 runners on base which nullified three Centerville errors. Jadyn Streigle pitched six innings and took the loss, striking out seven, both her and Ashlyn Finarty went 3/4 at the plate. On the other side of Centerville, the baseball Panthers swept the Big Reds in a double header 11-0 in a five inning blowout in game one as Luke Spaur threw a one hitter. The Panthers came back and won game two 6-4 with Niko Lacona getting the win and Dakota Ramsey the save. Both Panther teams are off until Tuesday with Softball hosting Bondurant-Farrar and baseball playing Gilbert at Principle Park.

