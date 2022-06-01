ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix , HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO ’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”

The month is also seeing the release of many superhero-themed TV shows. On Disney+, Marvel Studios is releasing its latest series called “Ms. Marvel,” which tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager who develops superpowers similar to those of her idol, Captain Marvel. On Netflix, the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” is making its debut, picking up with the Hargreeves superhero siblings dealing with the aftermath of their time traveling. Amazon Prime Video will also release the third season of its hit series, “The Boys,” which continues the story of a group of superheroes as they enter a new war.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch in June 2022. Read on for more.

“Physical”
Stream on Apple TV+ on June 3

The second season of the dark comedy “Physical” returns this month, continuing the story of Sheila Rubin (played by Rose Byrne) as a housewife who starts a revolutionary aerobics business.

“The Boys”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 3

Season three of the popular series continues the story of a group of superheroes as they’re itching for a fight, which leads them to find a mysterious weapon and start a war. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Antony Starr and others.

“Irma Vep”
Stream on HBO Max on June 6

Alicia Vikander stars in “Irma Vep” as Mira, an American movie star who comes to France to star in the remake of the French silent film, “Les Vampires.” The limited series follows Mira as the “distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.”

“Ms. Marvel”
Stream on Disney+ on June 8

The latest Marvel Studios series is “Ms. Marvel,” which tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in New Jersey who develops superpowers similar to those of her idol, Captain Marvel.

“Queer as Folk”
Stream on Peacock on June 9

A new take on the original British series “Queer as Folk” follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed after a tragedy. The series stars Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

“Peaky Blinders”
Stream on Netflix on June 10

Season six of “Peaky Blinders” is making its way to Netflix this month, continuing the story of gangster Tommy Shelby in the early 1900s England.

“For All Mankind”
Stream on Apple TV+ on June 10

Returning for its third season, “For All Mankind” depicts an alternate history where Russia beat the U.S. in putting a man on the moon first and shows the subsequent space race between the two countries where both have colonies on the moon.

“Becoming Elizabeth”
Watch on Starz on June 12

“Becoming Elizabeth” tells the story of Elizabeth Tudor’s early life before she became queen, focusing on how she came to power during a tumultuous time in the royal family.

“God’s Favorite Idiot”
Stream on Netflix on June 15

The new comedy series tells the story of Clark Thompson (played by Ben Falcone), a midlevel tech support employee who finds love with his coworker Amily Luck (played by Melissa McCarthy) right as he becomes a messenger of God.

“Rutherford Falls”
Stream on Peacock on June 16

Season two of the comedy series continues the story of Nathan Rutherford (played by Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), two lifelong best friends as they navigate life, love and their town’s relationship with the Native American reservation at its borders.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors”
Watch on Showtime on June 19

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” is returning with its second season this month, following two lifelong best friends as they struggle to thrive in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show stars Dan Perlman, Kevin Iso, Kristin Dodson and others.

“The Umbrella Academy”
Stream on Netflix on June 22

Season three of the comic book adaptation “The Umbrella Academy” is returning this month, picking up with the Hargreeves superhero siblings jumping forward in time after they were convinced they prevented the apocalypse from happening, but finding their actions have changed the future and now their childhood home is occupied by a new group of superheroes, called the Sparrows.

“Loot”
Stream on Apple TV+ on June 24

“Loot” follows billionaire Molly Novak, played by Maya Rudolph, whose life falls apart when her husband of 20 years cheats on her and she becomes tabloid fodder. The comedy shows Novak try to put her life back together with the help of her coworkers. The show also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon.

“Chloe”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 24

The psychological thriller tells the story of a young woman named Becky Green who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne. When Fairbourne suddenly dies, Green takes on a new identity and tries to uncover what happened to her friend.

“Westworld”
Stream on HBO Max on June 26

The fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld” debuts this month with cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright returning to the sci-fi thriller.

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
BGR.com

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
