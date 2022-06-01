Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $81 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $822 million, or $5.39 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Capri Holdings expects its per-share earnings to be $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.95 billion.

