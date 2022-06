The Mona Shores Sailors boys golf team had to settle for the runner-up position at the Division 1 golf regional on Thursday afternoon played at Stonegate Golf Club as they shot a round of 309 just one shot off the pace set by regional champion Forest Hills Northern who shot 308 on the day. Portage Central finished in the third position with a round of 314.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO