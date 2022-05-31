ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0hIw_0fwlHj5P00


Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor returns to the WOL classroom on Tuesday morning ***NewTime**. Dr. Taylor will discuss what he terms, The Misery Index In Elections, Race Massacre & what the polls are saying. Before Dr. Taylor, Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the financial moves you can make in this inflation age. JB will also talk about Renting versus Homeownership & Cryptocurrency.

