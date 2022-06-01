ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

22-year-old suspect dead, another sought in Fayetteville home invasion

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJqC8_0fwlENTE00

Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one suspect dead and someone else hurt on Wednesday morning.

Police say it started as a home invasion in the 7700 block of South Shield Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male resident shot in the leg. Police found one of the suspects dead outside the home.

The resident was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

On Wednesday afternoon, that suspect was identified as Kyshii Swinson, 22, of Waterdown Drive in Fayetteville.

Officers are working to track down a second suspect, who they say ran from the scene.

Detectives are also seeking the whereabouts of Swinson's vehicle, and the identification of a witness to the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlQTu_0fwlENTE00

Fayetteville Police are looking for this gray 2020 Kia Rio displaying NC registration plate RDJ-5899.

Fayetteville Police Department

The vehicle is a gray 2020 Kia Rio displaying NC registration plate RDJ-5899.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be
submitted electronically .

Comments / 11

Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Prayers for the family and friends as they cope with their loss, healing for the injured!

Reply
9
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
