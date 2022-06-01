ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Silent Bats Again Doom Rays in Meek 3-0 Loss To Rangers on Tuesday

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8Jye_0fwl87XE00

View the original article to see embedded media.

ARLINGTON, Texas — You can't win if you don't score. That's been a simple baseball premise for decades now, and the Tampa Bay Rays proved it again Tuesday night when all they could muster were three lonely singles in a 3-0 to the Texas Rangers.

It was the second straight loss in Texas on this quick road trip, and with the loss, the Rays ended May with a 28-21 record. The Rangers, who have been red-hot in May, are now 24-24, the first time they've been at .500 or better since Sept. 12, 2019.

Tampa Bay struggled all night to figure out Rangers starter Martin Perez. He came into the game with the lowest earned run average in the American League, but he was also 2-6 all-time against the Rays.

Present outweighed the past, with only Yandy Diaz, Taylor Walls and Francisco Mejia getting hits. Pérez, who dropped his American League-leading earned run average to 1.42, threw seven innings, striking out five.

It looked like his night might end early. In the second inning, Walls hit a hard line drive right back at Pérez, and it hit him in the shin. After shaking off the direct hit for a few for a minutes, Perez stayed in the game — and retired 16 Rays batters in a row.

“It got me on the leg and I think it put me on a different mode,” Pérez said. “It was my time to show up and do it for the guys.”

Rangers reliever John King worked a scoreless eighth and Joe Barlow worked the ninth for his ninth save. Rangers pitching didn't allow a base runner after the second inning.

The Rays are catching the Rangers at a bad time. They just finished May with a 17-10 record, the third-best month in the AL. This was also their sixth straight home win, their longest streak since moving into Globe Life Park in 2020.

"When we get over .500 I think that will be a weight off," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Now you have to sustain it. If you have to walk before you run, then we started the season scooting or crawling. Now we're building into a walk and hopefully we can get into a sprint."

The only runs in the game all came in the bottom of the fourth, when Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough got hit hard. He gave up a home run to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager to lead off the inning. It was Seager's  11th home run this season — the Rays have no one with more than six homers.

Mitch Garver then followed that with a double off the wall in left field. Two batters later, Adolis García launched a 440-foot home run to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGfk8_0fwl87XE00
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. He also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Yarbrough pitched a season-high 6 2/3 innings, and was tough outside of the fourth. He allowed only one baserunner in the first three innings, five days after throwing five innings of no-hit ball against the Yankees.

But that one inning was enough for the Rangers, especially with the Rays never threatening to score.

“Perez was outstanding,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Looking back at his pitches, he executed well and had a lot of late life and a lot of late action in the zone and then add the fact that he was just pitching to the edges all night with every batter.

"He was really on, and really executing. Even when we hit a ball off of his shin, that didn’t derail him. We’ve been quiet of late and we’ve got to turn it around. I’m confident that we will.’’

Shawn Armstrong, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday after shortstop Wander Franco was placed on the injured, made his season debut for the Rays. He faced six batters and allowed a hit and a walk, but didn't allow any runs and struck out three.

Armstrong pitched with the Rays late last season, but signed with Miami in the offseason. He was released in early May by the Marlins, and the Rays scooped him back up, He pitched seven innings in Durham before his call-up, allowing just two earned runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNDqp_0fwl87XE00
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong (64) throws to the plate during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

The two teams meet again on Wednesday night, with Jeffrey Springs pitching for the Rays. The series wraps up on Thursday afternoon, with Corey Kluber taking the mound for Tampa Bay.

The Rays also lost the first two games of their four-game series with the Yankees over the weekend, and bounced back to win the last two games to split the series. That's the goal again now in Arlington.

Related stories on Rays baseball

  • RANGERS WIN SERIES OPENER (Monday): Drew Rasmussen has been Mr. Consistency for the Rays since he entered the starting rotation, but he struggled on Monday night, walking the first three hitters for the first time ever and giving up a career-high five runs in the 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
  • ROB A HOMER, HIT A HOMER: Rangers outfielder Eli White had a huge stamp on Monday's game, stealing a three-run homer from the Rays' Ji-Man Choi and then hitting a two-run homer himself. Highlights worth seeing. CLICK HERE
  • FROM LAST PITCH TO FIRST: Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen took us behind the scenes, showing us all of the dozens of hours of work that go into getting his body ready for a start. We track his actions from the last pitch of a start to the first one of the next start. To read Tom Brew's takeout, CLICK HERE
  • JUST FOR STARTERS: Here's the breakdown on Drew Rasmussen's start on Monday, the worst of his career with the Rays. Total numbers for the entire rotation in 2022 as well. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 baseball schedule for the Tampa Bay Rays, with dates, locations and gametimes. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Rays with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Rays -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas has a 24-25 record overall and a 12-13 record at home. The Rangers are 17-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers Deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

The Texas Rangers have reportedly dealt one of the players they received in the Jose Trevino deal, as pitcher Albert Abreu is headed for Kansas City. Abreu was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday. He had just returned from an injury rehabilitation assignment and pitched against Oakland on Sunday. Abreu threw a scoreless inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

9 numbers that stand out about Camden Yards’ new left field wall two months into Orioles’ 2022 season

Two months into the Orioles’ 2022 season, Camden Yards’ new left field wall is still garnering plenty of attention. It’s been that way since January. First, because the changes were first reported amid a lengthy lockout that made the offseason devoid of typical baseball transactions. Then, because the season actually started and people finally got to look at the alterations, with a massive ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Twins shutout by Tigers again, have now lost 6 in last 8

The Minnesota Twins were punchless at the plate on Wednesday night as Tarik Skubal shut down the Minnesota lineup to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory. Skubal threw seven shutout innings while striking out six batters, but the bigger story was the futility of the Twins' lineup. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jonathan Schoop Drives in All Four Runs for Detroit Tigers in 4-0 Win

The Detroit Tigers were considered by many to be a sneaky potential playoff team in the American League, but through the first two months of the 2022 season, they haven't necessarily shown it. Heading into Friday's game, the Tigers were 18-30, 11 games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Daz Cameron's HR in 8th lifts surging Tigers past Twins 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Detroit Tigers held on to beat the slumping. Cameron's 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single for. Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Meek
FOX Sports

Athletics come into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

LINE: Red Sox -157, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics come into a matchup with the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games. Oakland has a 20-33 record overall and a 7-21 record in home games. The Athletics are 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Texas Rangers#The American League
ClutchPoints

Rays bullpen dealt tough blow as best reliever in baseball hits IL

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a handful of injury woes within their bullpen unit, and now another relief pitcher will be sidelined for at least the coming week. The Rays announced on Friday that reliever J.P. Feyereisen has been placed on the 15-day injured list ahead of their three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran right-handed pitcher is dealing with a right shoulder impingement injury, and as a result, the team opted to call up Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
113
Followers
174
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy