Next Weather: Cooler Friday, Chance Of Showers During Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be cooler and less windy, but some showers are on the way for parts of Minnesota this weekend.

The Twin Cities is expected to hit 70 degrees Friday, which is a few degrees below average. Clouds will clear, leaving us mostly sunny.

There’s a chance of showers late Friday night into the first half of Saturday, with most of the rain falling across southern Minnesota. The metro is on the northern edge of the system. There won’t be any severe weather. Saturday’s high will be 67.

Temps remain locked below average this weekend and all of next week. There will also be a few chances of rain in the middle of the week.

In the extended forecast, it’s looking like notable heat won’t return for at least another week.