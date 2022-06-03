ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Next Weather: Cooler Friday, Chance Of Showers During Weekend

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be cooler and less windy, but some showers are on the way for parts of Minnesota this weekend.

The Twin Cities is expected to hit 70 degrees Friday, which is a few degrees below average. Clouds will clear, leaving us mostly sunny.

There’s a chance of showers late Friday night into the first half of Saturday, with most of the rain falling across southern Minnesota. The metro is on the northern edge of the system. There won’t be any severe weather. Saturday’s high will be 67.

Temps remain locked below average this weekend and all of next week. There will also be a few chances of rain in the middle of the week.

In the extended forecast, it’s looking like notable heat won’t return for at least another week.

CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Isolated Showers Tuesday, Storms Possible In Southern MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some isolated showers will move through Minnesota on Tuesday, with a few storms possible in the southern portion of the state. There are some light showers off to the southwest on Tuesday morning, though they’re mostly minimal and spotty. Most of the activity will be limited to southern Minnesota near Interstate 90, where a rumble of thunder could come in during the evening. Credit: CBS Otherwise, temperatures will reach 71 degrees in the Twin Cities, with areas in northern Minnesota like Bemidji and Grand Rapids reaching 72. On Wednesday, there could be a few showers early in the morning. Then, things will dry out for the next few days, with a shower chance coming back on Friday. The humidity will kick back up too, with chances for thunder on Sunday night into Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Isolated Showers Tuesday, Quiet Rest Of Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highs will remain in the low 70s this week in much of Minnesota, as June continues to keep its May feel. Monday evening will be quiet, with a few scattered showers over southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s in the Twin Cities. (credit: CBS) Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday. There’s a better chance across the southern half of Minnesota, but even there the showers will be isolated at best. No severe weather is expected. Showers could linger into the early part of Wednesday with a clearing trend afterwards. Temps will hang in the low 70s until the weekend, when we warm to average (76 degrees) and above.
mprnews.org

Dry weather aids ongoing flood fight in northern Minnesota

There's finally a little good news in the fight against rising floodwaters in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border. With a dry forecast, the National Weather Service predicts that the water level on Rainy Lake — which is threatening hundreds of properties east of International Falls — will rise by only a couple inches over the next seven days. That compares to some days in the past couple weeks where the lake rose that much in a single day, swollen by a heavy winter snowpack and then spring rains.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storm damage assessments continue across a wide swath of Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s the third week of flood and storm damage assessments across a wide swath of Minnesota by teams from the state and FEMA. Minnesota officials project eligible damage will exceed 27 million dollars -- nearly three times the threshold for public assistance. State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says, “that gives the governor…the logical basis for which to ask the president of the United States...to authorize federal disaster assistance.”
CBS Minnesota

Enjoy One Of Minnesota’s State Parks For Free This Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are waiving admission fees Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosts Free Park Day four days each year. The DNR says their goal is to get all Minnesotans outdoors. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. (credit: CBS) As part of the celebration, the DNR is offering more than 40 special programs in state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. All programs are free, but some require pre-registration. Activities like camping, rentals and tours still cost money, but there is no requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks during the event. Free Park Day is being held on the same day as National Get Outdoors Day. For more information and a list of events, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wright County Journal Press

Family "gathering": Late spring foraging in Minnesota

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. A wild black currant in full bloom, ripe for harvesting flowers. Over the weekend, I left the city to visit my family in southwestern Minnesota. My dad and I hiked to a series of paths winding between the Crow River, two miles from town. The trail was filled with animals, fish and plants to forage.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
CBS Minnesota

Record Gas Prices Are Forcing Minnesotans To Rethink Summer Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85. Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore. “The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s...
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale Woman Knits Away Pandemic Stress, Turning Data Into Blanket

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Throughout the pandemic, charts and graphs have reflected data in Minnesota. But one Robbinsdale woman found a unique way to show it using her pandemic hobby. It’s a 10-foot-long story of the past two years beginning with Amy Fisher’s habit of checking the state’s COVID-19 numbers. “It was a way I could take that and do something with it instead of just stewing about it,” Amy Fisher said. The Robbinsdale stay-at-home mother of four has knitted since high school. She picked up the hobby to relieve stress as she applied to colleges. Since then, she’s knitted various project, but...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
KFIL Radio

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Town That Is The Worst if You Love Donuts

As free donuts are being handed out all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin today thanks to Donut Day (yes, it is a real thing), a list came out with some not-so-good news about donuts. Rent.com shared their list of the 10 worst cities in the United State for donut shops and unfortunately, Minnesota made the list. If you love Wisconsin, the news is even worse for you because you've got 2 two towns in the top 10 list.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota gas prices make historic jump

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gas prices across the state are increasing at a historic rate. The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 35 cents in the past week, one of the largest increases in the nation. The average Minnesota gas price is now four-fifty-eight-a-gallon, that's up sixty-six cents from just one month ago.
96.7 The River

Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
