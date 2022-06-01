ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open updates | Swiatek streak on line vs Pegula in QF

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2DxR_0fwktZDA00

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:45 a.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek puts her 32-match winning streak on the line in one of four quarterfinal matches on Day 11 at the French Open.

Eleventh-seeded Jessica Pegula will try to snap Swiatek's streak in a bid to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. The 21-year-old Swiatek beat the American in Miami for win number 16 of the current streak.

Swiatek won the 2020 French Open.

The other women’s quarterfinal is the first of the day and it's between two Russians: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

No. 7 Andrey Rublev plays No. 20 Marin Cilic in the first men's quarterfinal of the day. Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open and has been runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon but has never been past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway faces teenager Holger Rune of Denmark in an all-Scandinavian night match. Ruud is 3-0 against the 19-year-old Rune with all three wins coming on clay including at Monte Carlo this season.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic

Follow all the action from Day 11 at the French Open as the quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros. The tennis world is still recovering from an epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday as the Spaniard triumphed in four sets over his great rival. A marathon match finished at 1.15am local time as Nadal ground out a pulsating 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) win over the defending champion as the prospect of a record-extending 22nd men’s grand slam title moves closer to reality. He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German halted the...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

French Open updates ' Norway's Ruud into 1st Slam semifinal

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Casper Ruud has become the first man from Norway to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament, getting that far at the French Open by beating 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ap#American#Russians#Marin Cilic#Scandinavian#Monte Carlo
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz’ confident take after French Open loss to Alexander Zverev

World no. 6 Carlos Alcaraz entered the 2022 French Open as a dark horse after his clay court victories over the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz acquitted himself well, advancing to the quarterfinals against fellow top-10 player Alexander Zverev. However, that’s as far as the Spaniard’s Roland Garros run would go, as he was bested by Zverev in four close sets on Tuesday. After the match, Alcaraz delivered a bold take on his prospects at Grand Slams in the future, per Tennis365.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. It is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot. The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long. None of the other three players remaining the men’s bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semifinals at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 U.S. Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn’t been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men’s final is Sunday.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal matches Roger Federer on a Major record

Rafael Nadal made the Roland Garros debut in 2005. A teenager was among the favorites, and he proved that on the court to lift the first Major crown and become the last teenager to achieve that. Rafa has been a player to beat in Paris for almost two decades, conquering 13 titles in the previous 17 trips to the French capital.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals

June 1 (UPI) -- No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek moved into the semifinals at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday in Paris. With her triumph, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 33 matches -- the longest on tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight matches in 2013.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Roland Garros: Casper Ruud joins Rafael Nadal in title clash

World no. 8 Casper Ruud will meet Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Roland Garros final. Ruud is through into his first Major final following a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Marin Cilic in two hours and 55 minutes. Casper is the first Norwegian in a Major final, and he will try to beat a 13-time Roland Garros winner and his idol in the most important clash of his young career.
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Daria Kasatkina set for Hamburg debut

Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina has signed up to play Hamburg, the tournament announced. Kasatkina, 25, has no previous appearances in Hamburg and she will be making her debut at the German clay court event this July. Kasatkina maybe has never played in Hamburg but she is looking forward to...
TENNIS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy