Cincinnati must replace several key members off a team that went 13-1 and played in the CFB Playoff, but coach Luke Fickell's team isn't going to drop too far in the rankings. Thanks to a strong track record of talent development and good recruiting, the Bearcats are still the team to beat in the AAC for 2022. Replacing Desmond Ridder won't be easy, but Ben Bryant and Evan Prater give the offense two capable quarterbacks. Also, Cincinnati returns all five starters along the offensive line. An elite defense (16.9 points a game allowed in '21) returns just four starters, but the next wave of stars is ready to emerge behind end Malik Vann, linebacker Deshawn Pace and defensive backs Arquon Bush and Ja'von Hicks.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO