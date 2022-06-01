ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attacker waited for victim outside home before raping and robbing her in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Neighbors in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx woke up Wednesday to police posting reward posters in connection with a rape in Saint Mary's Park.

A man was caught on camera waiting for a woman to leave her home before raping and robbing her in the Bronx.

Police say the attacker was seen crouching down and waiting for the 38-year-old woman on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. near Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue.

Once she was outside, the man took out a knife and demanded she follows him.

The woman was led inside St. Mary's Park where he raped her and took her debit card.

He then fled westbound on East 141 Street.

A woman who lives directly across from the park said she no longer feels comfortable leaving her home alone.

"As a woman I don't go outside unless I'm with somebody, unless I'm with my husband, or a friend," she said trembling. "I feel for her. I'm so sad that she had to go through that."

The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the attacker was wearing a very distinctive hoodie. It is described as "a Burgundy sweater with the words "Primitive."

It is part of a collaboration between Primitive Skateboarding (a skateboard line) and Naruto Shippuden (an anime series).

A short time after the brutal attack, the suspect made a $3 charge on the debit card at a nearby deli.

"I don't feel no security," landlord Orlando Taveras said. "You don't know what could happen at anytime. It could be a shooting, robbery, sexual abuse we don't know what' happening."

This horrific incident has many residents on edge.

"I carry bracelet, like a self defense bracelet," the woman said.. "I have pepper spray that's the life of a woman."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 57

JS
2d ago

$3 huh this is what we’ve come to. Lord please put me in a situation to see something like this where I can interject and but the beating on someone!

Reply(2)
21
C.C.C.P.
2d ago

he must have been watching you for a while you'll never keep the same routine don't let nobody know or predict what you going to do always stay 10 step ahead of the game

Reply
6
Dr Van Nostrand
2d ago

another reason law abiding citizens should be able to carry a firearm

Reply(4)
43
