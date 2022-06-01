ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUMP PATROL: Gas tax holiday in New York state takes effect

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

If your gas tank is nearing empty, today may be the day to fill up as some cheaper prices hit the pump.

Starting today, gas prices across the state will be 16 cents cheaper due to that cut in the state gas tax. It may not sound like a lot, but when the New York City average is $4.93 a gallon, every penny counts

GasBuddy.com says in the Bronx, Sunoco at 1514 Bronxdale Ave. is where you'll find it for $4.73 a gallon.

In Brooklyn, the BP at 5824 Church Avenue is where gas prices ring in at $4.67 a gallon.

This comes after months of soaring gas prices. The gas tax cut was included in the state budget that passed in April. The goal is to provide some sort of relief to drivers across the state who are feeling that pain.

This gas tax holiday is expected to last until Dec. 31.

chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
YATES COUNTY, NY
todayuknews.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
LAW
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Drivers License Change! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Remember how excited you were when you got your New York State license then you saw your photo and the excitement immediately went away. Our state drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year.
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 […]
LOTTERY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Tips for New Pot Users

I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime, but cannabis is now legal in New York State. In many states, as a matter of fact. I grew up in the 1970s, and I must admit I’ve had a long time relationship with cannabis. Most of the many years that I’ve smoked pot I could smoke just about anything and be fine. But 7 or 8 years ago I noticed that I was sometimes getting anxiety when I got high, and sometimes my head felt buzzy. I almost quit altogether.
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
vnexplorer.net

Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to 'light up' as he vows not to be 'heavy-handed' on illicit marijuana sales before licenses to sell legally are issued later this year

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
96.9 WOUR

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
