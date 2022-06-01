PUMP PATROL: Gas tax holiday in New York state takes effect

If your gas tank is nearing empty, today may be the day to fill up as some cheaper prices hit the pump.

Starting today, gas prices across the state will be 16 cents cheaper due to that cut in the state gas tax. It may not sound like a lot, but when the New York City average is $4.93 a gallon, every penny counts

GasBuddy.com says in the Bronx, Sunoco at 1514 Bronxdale Ave. is where you'll find it for $4.73 a gallon.

In Brooklyn, the BP at 5824 Church Avenue is where gas prices ring in at $4.67 a gallon.

This comes after months of soaring gas prices. The gas tax cut was included in the state budget that passed in April. The goal is to provide some sort of relief to drivers across the state who are feeling that pain.

This gas tax holiday is expected to last until Dec. 31.