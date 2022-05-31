ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Moms for Liberty lawsuit over quarantine rules dismissed

 3 days ago
U.S. District Court Magistrate Phillip Green dismissed all federal constitutional claims against Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency filed in 2021 by Moms for Liberty of Branch and Hillsdale County, regarding COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Green said the issues were moot or the parents lacked standing to sue the health agency.

The magistrate sent three states' claims back to Hillsdale County Circuit Court, unwilling to rule on state law.

Moms for Liberty challenged the authority of the health agency to enforce mandatory COVID-19 school quarantines. Parents, represented by the group, claimed their children would have missed sports and other school events because of students at Reading Schools who tested positive.

The magistrate dismissed Reading Community Schools from the lawsuit because the health agency issued the quarantine rules, not the school system.

Health agency attorney Andrew J. Brege argued the issue is moot because the agency rescinded its quarantine policy.

The health agency rescinded the policy after legislators put into the budget bill language to cut off more than $1 million in state funds if the quarantine order stayed in place or "should they enact similar orders in the future."

Moms for Liberty argued the federal constitutional issues court needed to decided on the action because the agency "might reenact the order at issue and/or similar restrictions in the future.

The parents could not get an injunction against the original order in Hillsdale County Circuit Court. The health agency removed the suit to federal court to get a ruling on the federal constitutional claims.

The federal court ordered mediation. That failed, so the magistrate ordered both sides to file extensive briefs on the agency's motion to dismiss.

Berge argued Moms for Liberty used the suit for political purposes. He wrote their "continue efforts to litigate the COVID-19 pandemic and various political events through this lawsuit. While defendants appreciate plaintiffs hold strongly held beliefs on these topics, this case revolves around a handful of events last fall and nothing more."

The attorney argued to the court, "it is difficult to comprehend how plaintiffs acknowledge COVID-19 presents a serious risk of 'severe illness and death,' while simultaneously disputing whether the virus presents an issue to public health, openly question all related data, and broadly condemn public health responses, despite having yet to provide any factual, legal, or expert support for their conclusions."

Berge also argued the agency violated no Due Process rights.

"The quarantine letter advised recipients they could contact the agency if (students) are inappropriately identified as close contacts. Likewise, the letter advised that proceedings 'may' be initiated, not that they had already."

Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai will face the same facts only related to the Michigan Constitution and law.

When three Coldwater High School football players filed a similar suit in Branch County, circuit court Judge Bill O’Grady signed an emergency restraining order.

The three players were allowed to attend school and participate in a game against Marshall High School. It had also been filed to attack the legality of health agency quarantine orders.

